Sinaloa.- The majority of Sinaloans “do not want the mediocre solution of abortion” and the deputies cannot be accomplices of murders, questioned the Via Familia AC organization. to the members of the Political Coordination Board of the Congress of the State of Sinaloa, who They requested that the change of identity in the birth certificates be carried out through a trial and not by administrative procedure.

During the Open Parliament meeting that took place this Wednesday, María Patricia Arce Zamudio denounced that on social networks feminist groups promote abortion and put women at risk, by offering a medicine to cause the termination of the life of the embryo or fetus , which is often given away.

He specified that Misoprostol pills are offered, which is a controlled medicine and it is unknown how it is obtained, that it is given to them and they take it without considering the consequences for their health and that it can put them on the verge of death, in addition to the fact that clandestine abortion.

To this complained that couples force women to have abortionsor, because they argue that they are unable to bring this new being forward and the man accompanies her “as if nothing had happened” and gives him more options, despite the fact that he is also her son.

She regretted that all the responsibility falls on women and that they are blamed, which leads them to deep depression and even suicide.

For his part, Óscar Andrés Burgueño, coordinator of Jovenes via Familia, said that his proposal is to attack the causes that lead a woman to this exit, and offer help to those who are in a state of vulnerability or have an unexpected pregnancy, which will from the economic, psychological and asylum.

He assured that women never want to abort and lead them to make that decision, and when support is received they decide to retract and have the baby. He clarified that they do not force women to give their children up for adoption.

Gender identity

For her part, the president of Vía Familia, Ana Laura Hernández Meijueiro, called for the protection of the rights of women and girls in their spaces, given the change in gender identity that arises in birth certificates and at any age.

He explained to the legislators that international experience has shown the high risks and the violation of human rights, because a person who calls himself the opposite sex according to the law, will demand rights that correspond to him according to his new gender. , such as occupying women’s work, competing in contests, etc.

He said that a trial is appropriate for anyone who wants to change their identity and has to justify why they do so. To this he added that the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation ruled that the previous identity cannot be revealed, which leads to evading even acts of justice and that sentenced men change their identity and declare themselves women to enter prisons and commit rapes, which it is documented in three cases at the international level.

The experience in Mexico City was that social transition was legalized in adults and now it is in children, who neurologically immature, can change their identity without parental knowledge and government protection, he said.

If an adult person who has had a therapeutic process, but there is news that in other countries like England, a three-year-old child changed his identity.

He complained that the initiative presented by legislators Merary Villegas and Almendra Negrete, presented in 2018, does not establish an age for the change of legal and social identity, and asks for safeguards to avoid risks.

In the birth certificates only gender will appear, but he considered that there is another legislative project of the PAS that proposes to place intersex in the document, that since they are born they have both sexual organs.

For ten years in Culiacán, the change of identity can be carried out through a trial and now it only intends to approve, it insisted that a person can come and say that they want to be a man or a woman and legally it will be given.