Jakov Milatovic, former Minister of Economy of Montenegro, has won his country’s elections, held this Sunday, ending the more than 30 years of domination of the political scene by the current president, Milo Djukanovic. A 37-year-old economist, Milatovic is deputy head of the Europe Now party (of the center-right) and based part of his campaign on promises to curb corruption, improve the standard of daily life, as well as to promote the country’s entry process into the European Union. He also advocates cultivating relations with Serbia. “This is the night we have been waiting for 30 years. I wish you a happy victory ”, Milatovic celebrated this Sunday before his supporters, at the headquarters of the formation in Podgorica. “Within the next five years, we will bring Montenegro into the European Union,” he stated. In the country’s capital, some of his followers celebrated the triumph with fireworks, shots into the air, and driving around with their cars while honking their horns.

The defeated Djukanovic, a 61-year-old former communist, has dominated politics in Montenegro, a country of some 620,000 people, during the 33 years he has served as prime minister and president, since the collapse of the defunct Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. Djukanovic accepted defeat: “Montenegro has made its choice. I respect her. And I congratulate Jakov Milatovic, ”said the politician after the votes from the headquarters of his formation, the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS).

Although the results are not yet official – the state electoral commission will announce them in the coming days – several polling companies have announced Milatovic’s victory and his opponent has admitted defeat. The Center for Monitoring and Research (CEMI) gives the economist more than 60% of the votes, compared to 40% for the current president. Data that extrapolates the tabulated results of a statistical sample of the votes cast. For its part, the Center for Democratic Transition (CDT) also places Milatovic in the lead, with 56.9%. Turnout in the elections was around 70%, according to CEMI.

“You could see the strength of a united Montenegro tonight. That is why the victory is so great and historic, tonight we have said goodbye to crime and corruption in Montenegro”, the winner of the elections celebrated.

Djukanovic was in charge of Montenegro when it became independent, in 2006, when it achieved NATO membership, in 2017, or when announcing the country’s candidacy to join the European Union; but the opposition has accused the politician and his party of corruption, in addition to linking him to organized crime, and running the small republic as his private fiefdom. Some accusations that Djukanovic denies.

These elections have been held after a year of notable political instability. The Government has suffered two motions of censure, with a polarized political environment, and with the refusal of until now President Djukanovic to appoint a new prime minister. Thus, on March 16, he dissolved Parliament and called early elections. “People have sent a clear message that they want change and that the new political elite should pay more attention to their problems and needs,” says Milos Besic, a professor of political science at the University of Belgrade.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Montenegro, which relies mainly on tourism revenue, has a legacy of division between those who identify as Montenegrins and those who see themselves as Serbs, and who are against the country’s independence. The country joined NATO right after a 2016 coup attempt that Djukanovic’s government linked to Serbian nationalists, but also to Russian agents. Moscow rejected these accusations and defined them as absurd. More recently, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, Montenegro has supported EU sanctions against Moscow and has also expelled several Russian diplomats. For its part, the Kremlin has included Montenegro on its list of hostile states.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.