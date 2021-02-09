PRO deputies designed a bill to grant “extraordinary economic reparation” to the families of the 52 fatal victims and the 789 survivors of the Tragedy of Once. They propose that the payment be up to 13,386,480 pesos.

As indicated, the benefit “It may be received regardless of whether the victims or their next of kin have initiated lawsuits for damages against the State “.

The deputies that make up the opposition coalition Together for Change proposed that the amount to be paid be “equivalent to 200 salaries of an agent level A, grade 0 of the agreement of the National Public Employment System”, in the case of the relatives of the deceased .

It was specified that, according to this formula, this compensation would currently be at $ 13,386,480.

Through a statement, the PRO legislators added that “in the case of those victims who suffered very serious injuries, the profit will be 30% less, and for those who suffered serious injuries, 50% less“.

Who would receive the repair



The Macrista deputies established in their project a series of categories to define who could receive compensation for the deceased:

a) .- Sons and daughters in equal parts.

b) .- In the absence of sons or daughters, parents in equal parts.

c) .- The surviving spouse, provided that he / she had not been found separated or separated in fact on the day of the railway accident dated February 22, 2012 at Station Eleven de Septiembre of the FF.CC. Sarmiento.

The surviving spouse concurs with the beneficiaries established in paragraphs a) and b) and will have the right to receive the same part as them, with respect to the total benefit.

d) .- The surviving partner, provided that he / she had lived in a public, well-known, stable and permanent manner with any of the victims who died in the railway accident dated February 22, 2012 at Station Eleven de Septiembre of the FF.CC . Sarmiento.

The initiative bears the signature of the national deputy Maria Luján Rey, who is part of the PRO bloc and whose son Lucas Menghini Rey died in that episode that occurred on February 22, 2012 at Station Once of the Sarmiento Railway.

It was also signed by the head of the PRO bloc in the lower house, Cristian Ritondo, and legislators Mercedes Joury, Graciela Ocaña, Álvaro González, Alicia Fregonese, Hernán Berisso, Jorge Enríquez, Carmen Polledo, Gustavo Hein, Pablo Torello, Soher El Sukaria , Alfredo Schiavoni, Victoria Morales Gorleri, Martín Maquieyra, Camila Crescimbeni, Adriana Cáceres and Adriana Ruarte.

Others who support the initiative are Alberto Asseff, Virginia Cornejo, Silvia Lospennato, Martín Medina, David Schlereth, Julio Sahad, Dina Rezinovsky, Mariana Stilman, Claudia Najul, Albor Cantard, José Riccardo, Eduardo Cáceres, Paula Oliveto, Luis Pastori, Diego Mestre, Jorge Vara, Alejandro García, Atilio Benedetti, Gonzalo del Cerro, Ingrid Jetter, Aída Ayala, Roxana Reyes, Estela Regidor, Gustavo Menna, Gabriela Lena and Martín Grande.

The court case

In September last year, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation confirmed the sentences applied to the former Secretary of Transportation Juan Pablo Schiavi, to entrepreneurs Sergio Cirigliano and Roque Cirigliano and the machinist Marcos Cordoba, among others, in the cause of the railway tragedy.

The highest court rejected the appeals presented by the defendants’ defenses, so the rulings against them were final and without the possibility of being reviewed again.

With this decision, the highest court confirmed the sentences that weigh on Schiavi (5 years and six months in prison), the Cirigliano and Córdoba (3 years and 3 months), among others, while the sentence that weighs on Ricardo Jaime, elevated to 7 years in prison by the Chamber of Cassation and who still does not have the double compliant.

In this investigation, it was considered proven “the deliberate decision of the TBA authorities not to carry out the maintenance of the concessioned assets, with the necessary collaboration of the directors of Cometrans SA and, especially, of the then officials of the Secretariat of Transportation, “said the highest court in the brief.

He added that those officials “They had the obligation to supervise the control and supervision of the rail transport system, a duty that they deliberately breached; all of which caused a gradual deterioration of the rolling stock and the reduction of its useful life, causing enormous damage to the state patrimony “.

Likewise, the tragedy of Once “was not only caused by the negligent driving of the machinist, but also found an explanation in a variety of factors that are widely described in the judgment (of the Federal Oral Court 2) and that respond to the terrible conditions in which the service was operated “.

He attributed these “lousy conditions” to “verified company policies and absence of controls by the Secretary of Transportation, which represented a constant danger to the lives of the people who daily used the trains that circulated with a deficit standard of efficiency and safety “, as indicated.

For this reason, the Federal Oral Criminal Court 2 convicted, with different degrees of responsibility, the various defendants, while Jaime decided to sentence him for fraudulent administration to the detriment of the public administration and acquitted him for aggravated negligent damage.

That decision was later overturned by Chamber III of the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber, which condemned him as the author of aggravated negligent damage, increasing his sentence from 5 to 7 years in prison.

On the other hand, the former Minister of Federal Planning Julio De Vido was sentenced in December 2018 to 5 years and 8 months in prison, for fraudulent administration against the public administration, a ruling that was confirmed by the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation.

Look also

Look also



AFG