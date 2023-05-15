Preliminary results indicate rejection of the military that has dominated the country’s politics since the coup in 2014. However, the Constitution designed by the military junta poses a challenge to the formation of a government led by the opposition. Preliminary results of the general elections that took place this Sunday (14/05) in Thailand indicate that the opposition in Thailand should record a significant victory in the country, marking a rejection of the electorate to the military that has dominated the country’s politics for almost a decade.

A partial vote count released by the Electoral Commission, based on 80% of the ballots being counted, pointed to the Forward Movement Party as the winner, which should guarantee 114 of the 400 seats with nominal election in the House of Representatives. The opposition Pheu Thai party is expected to secure 112 seats. An additional 100 seats will be distributed according to a party-list proportional system.

The party of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha, a general who came to power in a coup in 2014, is expected to receive just 25 electoral seats. A conservative monarchist, Prayuth ran a strongly nationalist election campaign, warning that promises of reform made by opposition parties will bring chaos.

Pheu Thai is led by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former prime minister and exiled billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra. The Forward Movement Party is led by Pita Limjaroenrat, a 42-year-old technology executive. Its young candidates campaigned with a simple message: Thailand needs to change.

These elections were the first in the country since the massive protests of 2020 that demanded a reform of the monarchy and exposed deep divisions in the kingdom, between younger generations who want change and elites linked to the king and the military.

Preliminary numbers, updated overnight by the authorities responsible for overseeing Thailand’s parliamentary elections, confirmed the trend of the polls, which predicted a “heavy defeat” for Premier Prayut.

Still, Thailand’s complex electoral system gives the military-backed candidate a comfortable vote that could limit expected change or even open a new period of instability.

While opposition parties are high in the count, Thailand’s 2017 constitution is designed to favor parties linked to the military.

A political party, or coalition, needs to win a majority of 376 votes, both from the 500-seat Chamber of Deputies and from a college of 250 bionic senators handpicked by the military.

In the controversial 2019 elections, Prayut ensured his continuity as prime minister precisely with the support of these bionic senators.

