Apple Daily Chief Operating Officer Royston Chow Tat-kuen (C) is escorted by police as he leaves the office of Next Media, publisher of Apple Daily, in Hong Kong, China, on June 17, 2021.| Photo: JEROME FAVRE/Agência EFE/Gazeta do Povo

Hong Kong police arrested five editors and executives of the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily on Thursday, accusing them of conspiring with foreign powers and endangering national security. Authorities cited about 30 articles calling for sanctions to be imposed on Hong Kong and mainland China, published in the newspaper, which were “a crucial part” of a conspiracy with other countries and served as evidence to make the arrests. Most of the texts are opinion or comments, according to the South China Morning Post.

The Apple Daily is a newspaper critical of the Chinese government and the Hong Kong administration, having taken a stand in favor of the pro-democracy protests that took place on the island in 2019. Since the promulgation of the Hong Kong national security law by the country’s central power , in June of last year, local authorities began to strongly repress the opposition.

Apple Daily owner Jimmy Lai was arrested in August of last year and is serving 20 months in prison for his participation in the protests that took place in Hong Kong in 2019.

This Thursday, executives and editors of the newspaper were arrested, who, according to the police, had “a very important role for the articles [publicados] and the functioning of the newsroom.” According to the SCMP, the detainees include Ryan Law Wai-kwong, editor-in-chief of Apple Daily; Cheung Kim-hung, CEO of Next Digital, parent company of Apple Daily; and Royston Chow Tat -kuen, chief operating officer of Next Digital.

“There is very strong evidence that the questionable articles played a crucial role in the conspiracy, which provided ammunition for foreign countries, institutions and organizations to impose sanctions on Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China,” said the superintendent of the national security unit of Hong Kong, Steve Li Kwai-wah, who further said the operation does not violate press freedom. “We value press freedom.”

Li also said about $2.3 million in assets of the media conglomerate’s three companies were frozen: Apple Daily, Apple Daily Printing and AD Internet.