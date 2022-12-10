Jimmy Lai owned the Apple Daily, one of the most widely read newspapers in the territory before it was shut down by Beijing’s crackdown, and was already in jail for participating in protests. Judge convicted him of contract fraud. Hong Kong pro-democracy businessman Jimmy Lai was sentenced this Saturday (10/12) to five years and nine months in prison for violating the lease agreement for the headquarters of a liberal newspaper he ran .

He was found guilty of two counts of fraud for covering up the operations of a private company, Dico Consultants Ltd, at the headquarters of the now-closed Apple Daily newspaper, in what was deemed a breach of his lease.

Lai, 75, is one of the most prominent critics of the Chinese regime in Hong Kong, and has been jailed since December 2020 for participating in unauthorized public gatherings.

Hong Kong is a semi-autonomous region of China, which remained under British rule for 156 years and was returned by the United Kingdom in 1997. In the agreement to return the island, Beijing promised that it would retain broad autonomy, individual rights and judicial independence for at least 50 years, until 2047.

However, since Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong in 2020, following the intense pro-democracy protests registered the previous year, opposition has been virtually nullified and most of the main figures who defended democracy have fled the country, lost positions or were arrested.

Rental contract fraud

Lai was head of Next Digital, one of the largest media groups in Hong Kong and which controlled the Apple Daily, Beijing’s critical newspaper and one of the most widely read in the territory. The newspaper was closed in June 2021 after having its funds frozen and several of its directors accused of violations of the National Security Act.

Another Next Digital executive, Wong Wai-keung, 61, was found guilty of fraud and sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Judge Stanley Chan wrote in the ruling that Lai had “acted under the protective umbrella of a media organization”, and that the complaint against him “was not tantamount to an attack on freedom of the press”.

Prosecutors alleged that, under the terms of the lease for the newspaper’s headquarters on government land, the property could only be used for “publishing and printing” without the operator’s prior approval.

The conviction also bars Lai from running any company for eight years and pays a fine of HK$2 million (R$1.4 million).

Criticism of the conviction

Western governments, including the United States, have expressed concern over Lai’s situation and denounced the widespread deterioration in the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms under the National Security Law imposed by China.

“The United States condemns the extremely unfair sentencing outcome of Jimmy Lai’s latest trial,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

“By any objective measure, this result is neither balanced nor fair. We once again call on China’s authorities to respect freedom of expression, including for the press, in Hong Kong,” he added.

Maya Wang, Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said: “Beijing’s criminal prosecution of Jimmy Lai is revenge against a leading defender of democracy and press freedom in Hong Kong.”

The trial of another case involving Lai, which accuses him of violating the National Security Law and could sentence him to up to life in prison, is due to resume on Tuesday.

