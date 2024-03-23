In an attempt to confront Bolsonaro's (PL) mobilization, the event in Bahia was the main platform; the former president gathered 428 times more public in São Paulo

The act “pro-democracy” called by the PT and the left for this Saturday (23.mar.2024) in Salvador (BA) it had an audience of just over 800 people. O Power360 took high-resolution photos, with a drone, and counted one by one those present at the peak time (at 4:13 pm) and reached an audience of 818.

The mobilization was carried out in Largo do Pelourinho, in the historic center of the Bahian capital. The national president of the Workers' Party, the federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR). There were several similar acts in several cities across Brazil and abroad, but the one in Salvador was supposed to be the one that would gather the largest audience, but the participation of the militants was modest – despite the PT governing Bahia for 17 years.

This Saturday's demonstrations began to be planned days after the February 25th event organized by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. They were disseminated en masse on the PT's communication channels, such as Telegram and official website of the acronym. Gleisi also made calls on his social networks.



Reproduction/PT (pt.org.br) – 23.mar.2024 Call for the event on the Workers' Party website published on Friday (22nd March)

At the former president's event in Paulista, around 300,000 to 350,000 people were present, he estimated. Power360. Despite the tone of response, Bolsonaro's event was approximately 428 times larger than the left's in Salvador.

Comparisons are inevitable. The initiative by left-wing parties and organizations is an attempt to react by showing that they can gather large numbers of people on the streets and, thus, respond to the acts of Bolsonaro and his allies.

When contacted by the digital newspaper before the events took place, the organization of the left-wing protests did not give any estimate of the audience.

The area of ​​Largo do Pelourinho occupied by protesters is approximately 1,400 m², according to the measurements of the Google Earth. It is considered that up to 6 people can fit in 1 m². This way, up to 8,400 could be there in case of capacity.

To estimate 818 people, the Power360 took an aerial photo at 4:13 pm of the location and counted person by person in the image. The photo is high resolution. It was opened on the screen of a 27-inch iMac computer in the Newsroom Power360.



Rafael Martins/Poder360 – 23.mar.2024

Rafael Martins/Poder360 – 23.mar.2024

The audience at events fluctuates, especially because people move around the place and occupancy can change during the day. Some areas were more or less full throughout the afternoon. Others may be covered by materials such as umbrellas, tents and bathrooms.

It is also not possible to clearly identify the public under trees in the images.

See photos of the Salvador event taken by Poder360:

According to a count of USP (University of São Paulo), the event brought together 1,700 people around 4:30 p.m.

UNDERSTAND THE ACTS OF THE LEFT

The left-wing demonstrations have diffuse agendas. They recall the 1964 military coup d'état, ask that there be no amnesty for those involved in the January 8 attacks and demand an end to the “genocide in Palestine”.

The acts are organized by fronts Brazil Popular It is Fearless Peoplewith the support of entities such as CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores) and MST (Landless Rural Workers Movement), and parties such as PT, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da SilvaPC do B and Psol.

The left-wing acts were announced (read the table below where they will take place and the stipulated times) in 15 states, in Brasília and in 2 countries (Spain and Portugal). The demonstration in Salvador (BA) is considered by the organizers to be the main one.

The president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmannthe governor of Bahia, Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT), and the leader of the Government in the Senate and former governor of Bahia, Jacques Wagnerconfirmed their presence at the event in the capital of Bahia, in Largo do Pelourinho.

Here's who's also going:

Eden Valadares , president state of PT Bahia;

, president state of PT Bahia; Geraldo Junior (MDB-BA), vice governor from Bahia and pre-candidate for mayor of Salvador;

(MDB-BA), vice governor from Bahia and pre-candidate for mayor of Salvador; João Paulo Rodrigues , integral of the National Directorate of MST (Landless Rural Workers Movement);

, integral of the National Directorate of MST (Landless Rural Workers Movement); Luciana Santos , president national party of PC do B (Communist Party of Brazil;

, president national party of PC do B (Communist Party of Brazil; Lucinha Barbosa , secretary national PT Popular Movements;

, secretary national PT Popular Movements; Manuela Mirella , president from the UNITE (National Union of Students);

, president from the UNITE (National Union of Students); Sergio Nobre, president national of CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores).

In São Paulo, the event took place in Largo de São Francisco, in the central region of the capital of São Paulo.

The act in Rio de Janeiro was canceled because of the rain.

WHO SUPPORTED THIS SATURDAY’S ACTS