Niger: protests by pro-coup leaders at the French embassy

Thousands of pro-coup protesters gathered outside the French embassy in Niger’s capital Niamey after Paris suspended aid to the African country following the coup. Some protesters attempted to enter the building and tore down a plaque reading “French Embassy in Niger”, replacing it with flags of Niger and Russia, while others shouted “Long live Russia”, “Long live Putin” and ” Down with France”.



Niger: Paris, we will react in the event of an attack on the French

France will respond “immediately and decisively” in the event of an attack against its citizens. This was reported by the Elysee after thousands of people demonstrated in front of the French embassy in Niamey, the capital of Niger.

