Macron’s strategic autonomy is very pleasing to Xi Jinping. Not to Biden

“NATO is brain dead”. Or: “Europe must act within NATO, with NATO, but also not depending on NATO”. Or again: “An alliance is not something I should depend on. It’s something I should choose, something to work with. We need to rethink our strategic autonomy”. And finally: “Europe must acquire greater autonomy in defense technology and capabilities, even with respect to the United States”. It is a short collection of statements by Emmanuel Macron, pronounced in recent years. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, before the war in Ukraine, before the trade dispute between China and the United States would become something more and tensions would get even stronger in Asia-Pacific.

Here, if at the time many agreed on Macron’s vision, believing in the good faith of a vision based on the creation of a stronger Europe, now things have changed. Yes, because Macron has essentially repeated several of these things now, after the world changed drastically. The French president has unleashed a firestorm of criticism after saying that Europe must not become a “vassal” and must avoid getting involved in any conflict between the US and China over Taiwan.

Speaking to reporters from Les Echos and Politico, Macron said Europe should be a third power in the world order, alongside the United States and China. According to Les Echos, Macron said: “Do we have an interest in accelerating the issue of Taiwan? No. The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans must be followers on this issue and adapt to an American pace and a Chinese overreaction.” He added that it would be “a trap for Europe”, now that it has developed greater autonomy after the Covid pandemic, to get involved in crises “that are not ours”. If there will be an acceleration of the conflict between the American duopoly and the Chinese one “we will not have the time, nor the means to finance our strategic autonomy and we will become vassals, while we could become the third pole of the world order if we had a few years to develop it”.



The wrath of the US for Macron’s “third way”.

No official comment from the White House, but in the meantime, the Republicans have already gone wild, holding back against Biden the fact of having so far reserved for Macron the only visit with state protocol since he has been in the White House. In a social media post referencing Politico’s interview, the Republican senator Marco Rubio he said that if Macron speaks for all of Europe, then the United States should consider focusing its foreign policy on containing China and letting Europe handle the war in Ukraine.

“Perhaps we should say that we will focus on Taiwan and the threats China poses, while you will focus on Ukraine and EuropeRubio said. But even the establishment media didn’t appreciate it. The Wall Street Journal said in an editorial that the French president’s “disheartening comments” would undermine US and Japanese deterrence against China in the Pacific while encouraging US politicians who want to reduce US commitments in Europe.”If President Biden is awake, he should call Macron and ask him if he is trying to re-elect Donald Trump,” the newspaper wrote.

