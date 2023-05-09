Home page politics

From: Andrew Schmid

Olaf Scholz is hosting a refugee summit in the Chancellery on Wednesday. © Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa

Olaf Scholz intervenes in the federal and state refugee summit. He demands more deportations. News ticker before the summit on Wednesday (May 10).

Update from May 9th, 8:00 p.m.: The Union faction wants Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) to order controls at several additional border sections because of the increased number of unauthorized entries. In an application, the Union calls on the federal government to “temporarily extend controls to the internal borders with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland as long as the excessive number of illegal entries continues”. Cooperation with the local state police should also be further improved if necessary, “in order to be able to control the most heavily affected border sections as completely as possible.”

Update from May 9, 5:20 p.m.: From the point of view of the SPD parliamentary group, the federal and state governments must discuss more than just financial issues at the refugee summit on Wednesday. It must also be about legislation, said SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich. In addition, it should be discussed whether rejected asylum seekers should face the consequences more severely, he added.

Soon controls at all German borders again? Refugee summit plans leak

Update from May 9, 1:38 p.m.: Will all German borders soon be checked again as standard? According to a draft resolution by the Chancellery for tomorrow’s refugee summit, this is apparently up for debate. The design lies Picture before.

“Depending on the situation, the federal government will also establish the existing border security concept in relation to Austria at other internal borders in Germany,” reads the draft resolution. There are already fixed checkpoints on the German-Austrian border. At the borders to other EU neighboring countries, on the other hand, only veiled searches have been practiced so far.

The number of refugees is rising sharply, the paper justifies the stricter controls: “In the last year, the number of refugees from other countries in Germany has increased significantly. In the first few months of this year, too, the number of arrivals from third countries is high. From countries other than Ukraine, they have increased by about 50 percent compared to 2019 (the last year before the corona pandemic).”

“Old Seehofer recipes”: Pro Asyl suspects “bad” of refugee peaks

Update from May 9, 1:02 p.m.: Asylum policy in the footsteps of Seehofer? The refugee organization Pro Asyl accuses the SPD-led federal government of this. The plans for the refugee summit that have become known gave “a bad glimpse”, explained Pro Asyl. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) relies “on old Seehofer recipes that increase the pressure on refugees, isolate them and ultimately have one goal above all: that as few refugees as possible come to Germany”.

The refugee organization accused the government of “deportation and isolationism”. Most of those seeking protection come from countries such as Syria, Afghanistan, Turkey or Iran, where violence, dictatorship and persecution reign. “These people have a right to protection,” emphasized the legal policy spokeswoman for Pro Asyl, Wiebke Judith.

With the anchor concept, which includes the central accommodation of asylum seekers, the federal government wants to warm up a “prestige project” of the former CSU interior minister Seehofer, so the accusation. The coalition agreement clearly states: “The concept of the anchor centers will not be pursued further by the federal government.”

Olaf Scholz is campaigning for an agreement before the refugee summit

Update from May 9th, 11:57 am: Before the refugee summit, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has now campaigned for an agreement. In Germany, the federal states are “executively responsible” for many important national tasks, said the Chancellor. “That’s why it’s important that we come to an understanding.” Scholz spoke of a “major joint task in a successful federal state”. The federal, state and local governments would have to work closely together to achieve this.

On the major issue of funding, Scholz said that the federal government already bears 90 percent of the costs for Ukrainian refugees who receive citizen benefits without their own asylum procedure. But you will certainly have to talk to the countries about what is still necessary and possible in 2023.

In terms of content, the meeting on Wednesday should, among other things, deal with the necessary digitization of the immigration authorities, said Scholz. The number of detention places pending deportation, the accessibility of authorities and an acceleration of the asylum procedure should also be addressed.

Scholz intervenes before refugee summit – details leaked from internal paper

First report from May 8th: Berlin – Shortly before the refugee summit on Wednesday, the Chancellery is apparently intervening in the debate and demanding significantly more deportations. In a draft resolution from which the Bild newspaper quoted, it says: “The federal and state governments will increase the number of repatriations of persons who are obliged to leave the country.” Detention pending deportation is to become more effective; Custody will be extended from 10 to 28 days, according to the plan.

“The violation of entry and residence bans is regulated as an independent reason for detention,” according to the report. Before deportations, the authorities should also be allowed to enter private rooms, and in many cases legal action should no longer have a suspensive effect.

Refugee summit: Benefits in kind for refugees instead of money?

So far, the debate before the federal-state summit has focused on financial issues. In addition to the SPD-led Chancellery, the FDP is also pushing for a change of course. The meeting must herald a “change in migration policy,” said FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai. “Money doesn’t solve a single problem in this situation,” he said. “What we need are political solutions.”

The FDP is also in favor of giving asylum seekers more benefits in kind instead of money. The fact that so many migrants wanted to come to Germany “also has something to do with the German welfare state,” said the FDP general secretary.

Ricarda Lang is on the side of the countries before the refugee summit

Meanwhile, the Green Party leader, Ricarda Lang, has joined the demands of the federal states, which are acting as one on this issue, for more money from the federal government. The “actual problems” on site include “above all the lack of money,” she said on ARD.

What are the federal and state governments fighting about?

At the federal-state summit with Chancellor Scholz on Wednesday (May 10), refugees will be discussed. The costs of accommodating and caring for those seeking protection are a major point of contention between the federal and state governments.

The fact that the federal government does not provide sufficient financial support to the states is clear from a paper by the state finance ministers, which, according to information from the German Press Agency, was mutually agreed on Sunday evening. In it, the federal states complain about cuts in the assumption of costs by the federal government and, as a result, completely inadequate financial resources, although the burdens are increasing.

However, according to a draft resolution by the traffic light coalition, the federal government is not planning to increase aid for refugees. It says that the countries are already being provided with billions.