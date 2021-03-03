Two weeks after the VIP vaccination scandal, the PRO deputies bloc presented a project to include the community workers as a priority in the immunization plan against the coronavirus.

The proposal covers workers in community care centers, neighborhood centers, community educational centers, community gardens, community kitchens and picnic areas throughout the country, and creates the National Register of community social workers to ensure vaccination.

“Community workers did not leave their tasks throughout the pandemic and they have a strategic role in popular neighborhoods. It is essential that the vaccine reaches those who care for the most vulnerable as a priority ”, argued Cristian Ritondo, head of the bloc. The project also bears the signatures of Mercedes Joury, Silvia Lospennato, Camila Crescimbeni, Hernán Berisso, Graciela Ocaña, Waldo Wolff, María Luján Rey and Carmen Polledo, among others.

The crisis in the Government due to privileged vaccines, which caused the departure of the minister of the area Ginés González García, it was not left out the momentum of the initiative. “While the ruling party vaccinates officials, we propose that priority be given to those who care for the most vulnerable,” Joury pointed out.

Opposition leaders participated in the protest on Saturday, whose main slogan was the rejection of irregularities with the application of vaccines to officials, relatives and close people. Alberto Fernández referred to the fact on Monday during his speech before the Legislative Assembly, in a way that did not leave satisfied and generated more questions by the legislators of Together for Change.

The project foresees the elaboration of protection and prevention protocols for the socio-community activity, with the obligation for the provincial and city governments to provide the elements to guarantee care.

