In Azerbaijan’s troubled region Nagorno-Karabakh, the government army and pro-Armenian rebels are engaged in fierce fighting. The Azerbaijani army suffered “heavy losses”, the rebels reported on Sunday morning.

The Armenian Defense Ministry, which supports the rebels, reported the shooting down of two Azerbaijani military helicopters and three drones. The rebels said that the Azerbaijani army had bombed the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is largely inhabited by Armenians, early on Sunday morning. Targets in the regional capital Stepanakert were also attacked.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said the army had launched a “counter-offensive” “to stop Armenia’s military activities and protect the security of the people.” The Ministry spoke of a shot down helicopter.

“Let us stand by our state and our army and we will win. Long live the glorious Armenian army, ”wrote Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Facebook.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The two Caucasus states Armenia and Azerbaijan have been in a conflict over control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region for almost 30 years. Nagorno-Karabakh, which is predominantly inhabited by Armenians, was added to Azerbaijan during the Soviet era. Pro-Armenian rebels took control of the area after fighting with around 30,000 dead in the early 1990s.

In 1991 Nagorno-Karabakh proclaimed its independence; internationally, however, the area is still not recognized as an independent state. Azerbaijan wants to bring the region back completely under its control, if necessary by force.

In the past few weeks the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan had flared up again. Both sides accused each other of attacking villages in the border area. The last time there was fierce fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh was in April 2016. More than a hundred people died. In 2010, the so far last major initiative for peace between Yerevan and Baku failed. (AFP)