They are called Pro and Pulse and they are the two new versions of the smart #1 which are already beautiful and have doors to place under the tree.

smart #1 Pro

It represents the entry level: it costs 37,548 euros from which, however, state incentives must be deducted (currently: 3000 euros or 5000 euros with scrapping), it offers 310 km of WLTP autonomy in the mixed cycle and is therefore perfect for the city. The 49 kWh battery accepts charging powers of up to 130 kW, and therefore 80% of the charge can be recovered in less than half an hour. As for AC charging capabilities, the 7.4 kW single-phase on-board charger allows you to fill up in one night (5.5 hours, always at 20-80%). In addition to the power of 272 HP, the Pro offers as standard autonomous emergency braking, front and rear collision mitigation, evasive maneuver assistant, blind spot detection, lane change assistant, door opening warning, cross-traffic alert , front, rear and smart Pilot with activation of the vehicle's longitudinal and lateral control function. Parking is also simple thanks to the parking function with 360 degree camera and parking sensors. An imprinting that is also followed in the interior, with latest generation connectivity and infotainment solutions, electrically adjustable and heated front seats, multifunction steering wheel, 64-colour ambient lighting and a longitudinally adjustable rear seat.

smart #1 Pulse

The Pulse additionally offers AWD all-wheel drive, which until now was only available on the BRABUS. Thanks to the two electric motors positioned on the two axles, smart #1 Pulse delivers a power of 428 HP distributed to the ground through the AWD all-wheel drive, has a maximum torque of 584 Nm and ensures acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h of 4.5 seconds. The 66 kWh battery allows a WLTP range of 400 km and can be recharged in AC from 10-80%, with a 22 kW charger, in approximately 3 hours. In direct current, up to 150 kW, it allows you to fill up with energy in just over 30 minutes. The Pulse also offers unique standard equipment in the segment, both from the point of view of safety and comfort, with an extremely innovative, but at the same time simple and intuitive, level of infotainment. The price list starts from 46,610 euros.