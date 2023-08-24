













Pro-AI Art Sites Threaten Artists









The most recent story about this issue comes from one of the largest newspapers in Japan, in this precise case the Mainichi Shinbun. Said publication talks about how an anonymous artist creates an original image in which the indiscriminate use of AI to make new images is denounced.

Although this piece seems harmless and has the sole purpose of calling attention to how Artificial Intelligence does not respect the original works of artists, it happens that a site that uses AI software took this illustration to make a new and completely delete the original message.

Someone ended up alerting the original artist who stated at the time that “Art is about expressing your feelings and what you want to say. The AI It’s not art, it just steals other people’s work,” which is what ultimately happened.

Site Using AI Art Says It’s Free Speech

It is worth noting that the site where the image that took the original image against the use of Artificial Intelligence was published says that “your illustration” is much prettier than the original work and that it would sell very well.

This site ended up making fun of the original artist and her work. Eventually the post disappeared, but then it came back at a new url and was taking art from other artists who are also committed to promoting the anti-Artificial Intelligence message.

The message now is “I’m going to take everything you have and if you don’t like it, leave the Internet.”

Will the authorities of the Land of the Rising Sun be able to do something? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

