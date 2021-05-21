Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the country’s government to increase to 5 million rubles the size of the presidential prize awarded for contributions to strengthening the unity of the Russian nation. This is stated in the list of instructions of the Russian leader, published on website The Kremlin.

“The Government of the Russian Federation shall ensure, starting from 2021, an increase to 5 million rubles. the size of the prize of the President of the Russian Federation for his contribution to strengthening the unity of the Russian nation, “- said in the instruction of Putin following the meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations, held at the end of March.

The Cabinet of Ministers must fulfill this instruction of the President by June 1.

Also, following the meeting, the head of state instructed the Russian government to provide support measures, as well as methodological and informational support for the implementation of the national project “Tourism and the hospitality industry.” We are talking about supporting the creation and development within the framework of the project of popular tourist ethnocultural objects, for example, ethnocultural parks, including in the territories of villages and small towns. The deadline for the execution of this order is set until September 1 of the current year.

In addition, Putin instructed the government, together with the executive authorities of the country’s constituent entities, by March 1, 2022, to determine approaches to establishing the ratio of the number of jointly studying foreigners and Russians, which should be optimal for the social, linguistic and cultural adaptation of the former.

According to the instruction, it is also necessary to determine the procedure for taking into account the above ratio when forming classes in schools and groups in preschool educational organizations, so that the educational process as a whole is effective.

In addition to this, the Cabinet of Ministers and competent authorities must ensure that the registration of the number of foreign minors on the territory of Russia is carried out, who must undergo training, both in preschool programs and in programs of primary, basic and general education.

The President also instructed to introduce in Russian educational organizations systems for identifying the special needs of foreign children in education, including assessing their Russian language proficiency. If necessary, it is necessary to introduce mechanisms for additional language training so that children can master educational programs. In addition, it was instructed to provide psychological and pedagogical support for the learning processes of such children with social, linguistic and cultural adaptation. The Cabinet will also have to provide sources of funding for such events.

The work on the order should be reported to Putin by September 1 of this year.

The head of state instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia to conduct an assessment of the legal regulation of the extension of the period of temporary stay in the country of foreign children whose parents have the right to temporary stay or temporary and permanent residence in Russia until November 1, 2021. If necessary, the department should take measures to eliminate the identified deficiencies and submit proposals on making appropriate changes to the country’s legislation.

Following the meeting, Putin, among other things, instructed the government and the Russian Academy of Sciences, with the participation of the Russian Historical Society and the Russian Military Historical Society, to submit proposals on the creation of a national center for the study of the history of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 by October 1, 2021. The purpose of creating the center is called ensuring the coordination of research and educational activities of various organizations.

In conclusion, the President instructed the Federal State Statistics Service and the Prosecutor General’s Office, when conducting the All-Russian Population Census in 2021, to ensure that the conditions for citizens to freely determine their national and linguistic affiliation are met. Agencies should pay special attention to the prevention of discrimination on the basis of social, national, linguistic or religious affiliation.

On May 20, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation reported that the department could extend the period of stay for illegal migrants in Russia up to 90 days if they are unable to return to their homeland due to the interruption of transport links during a pandemic.