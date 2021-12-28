Monday’s victory allowed UCAM to put a foot and a half in the Granada Cup. And the decision of the Endesa League to extend to January 30 the deadline for all the matches of the first round that are being postponed to be played, almost gives it the push to put the second foot completely. Sito’s men took a giant step forward in Las Palmas and did it again when the pressure to win could be greater. It was because, before the same Monday, the deadline was January 9 and, visiting at home a direct rival who was only one win away, and taking into account that the percentage of victories could favor those who did not played, a setback could even remove UCAM from the cup positions for the first time in the season -except for the first day-.

However, the tightness of the classification means that everything can change radically in a matter of a day. On this occasion, the victory allowed them to take a long lead. And the unanimous agreement between the clubs to extend the calendar for the first round by 21 days, a justice decision that leaves fewer unknowns to be believed. Yes, UCAM has nine victories within two games of finishing the first round – an all-time record – and depends so much on itself for the Cup that it could even qualify without winning another game.

Some results that represent the best historical start in the highest category and that are also accompanied by a basketball that is as happy as it is effective. The days go by and Sito Alonso’s team continues to score the most points -87.3 per game- in the second best league in the world. Have fun and have fun. And, as the weeks go by, things just keep getting bigger. The UCAM of 2021-22 is ambitious because it has arguments for it.

1. Continuity



No team in the Endesa League maintains as many players in its current squad compared to the last one as UCAM, where there are up to ten. Also, of course, from the coach. In a professional basketball like the current one, in which the great challenge of the clubs towards their hobbies lies in the identification of these with their players, the case of UCAM is exceptional and of great importance for a social mass that, after last season of empty stands, he took this one with great enthusiasm. Each game at the Palace has had a better environment than the previous one within the limits of sanitary restrictions, and that has its transfer to the team.

It is the highest-scoring team in the League, having kept the block from the last campaign, in which the results did not arrive.



In this, yes, the main thing is his basketball work. No longer the fact of maintaining the hard core, but almost the entire squad, has brought a continuity UCAM with which the 2020-21 season ended with a good taste. Unlike other teams, it has started with a large part of its duties done and that has transcended into a team with defined roles, a achieved identity and a game where automatisms and its own principles are very well assimilated. A competitive advantage in the first weeks that, with its own evolution, UCAM has not released.

2. Human block



Those who know best about having a healthy dressing room in Murcia are Rojas, Radovic and Lima. The three met again years later to return UCAM to its glory days, and a united wardrobe is an indispensable ingredient in the recipe. Last season, in the middle of a streak of eight consecutive defeats when Covid-19 hit the most, Radovic assured this newspaper that “this is the best human group we have ever had.” This same week, Tomás Bellas declared to Canarias7 that “since I arrived I found a very united group” and that “I had not felt so good at a club since Gran Canaria.” After the game, Sito was on the same line. “There is a very suitable atmosphere to work, it was only regular in my second year.”

3. Immediate response



This season, the moment of greatest threat to UCAM came in Lugo’s game, after the tangana in which it came out so badly. Making this negative event the most viral of the season, with a shower of criticism towards the style and sportsmanship of its players, UCAM responded with one of its most solid matches of the year, sweeping Fuenlabrada off the court (99-76) , to which he came to win by 36 points of difference. Another match in the final tarnished was the visit to Badalona, ​​with that unsportsmanlike performance against Davis that diminished any chance of victory. A week later he scored 102 points in Burgos, a three-figure score just like on this very important visit to Gran Canaria. Faced with pressure and adversity, the best version of a team that has not yet lost two games in a row.

4. In top shape



Currently, UCAM has the resignation of Sadiel Rojas, who slipped in the game against Real Madrid stepping on the publicity of the central circle of the field. A completely fortuitous action like this is the one that supposed the first injury of a season that is two games away from reaching its halfway point. This prevention of injuries at UCAM does not come by chance, although it always has to accompany luck, but rather the result of the physical preparation directed by Manu Marín, Rudy Fernández’s personal trainer and several players from the Argentine team in summer -among others- , and that it is letting UCAM see more in shape than it is remembered since it reached the ‘Final Four’ of the Champions League in 2018. “We have not reached the physical level”, would admit Porfirio Fisac, coach of Gran Canaria, after the last match.

5. Sito wins



Sito Alonso is a coach who, for better or for worse, believes in his ideas until the end. He set himself the challenge of returning UCAM to its best years and he wanted to do it with the basketball he believes in. A style that, even within the entity itself, generated some mistrust in terms of its options for success in a place like Murcia, but for which they turned to give it the necessary tools. After a first year saving the team, a second with a false step, and an irregular third and always going with honey on his lips, this is the one of Sito’s victory. UCAM plays as their coach always trusted, scoring more points than anyone else, making this a beautiful style, but, at the same time, forceful, because this advanced maturing UCAM brings the rival more to its field than it allows itself to be carried away.

Winning and falling in love, UCAM is about to write a historic page, playing a Copa del Rey for which it was never classified on sporting merits. And Sito, who called it a “personal goal” to achieve things that had never been achieved before, is getting away with it. The coach has managed to vindicate himself.