Germany adds a new controversy to the series of cancellations of intellectuals and artists who have dared to criticize the Israeli military response in Gaza to the Hamas attacks of October 7 and the situation of the civilian population in the Strip. The city-state of Bremen, in northern Germany, and the Heinrich Böll Foundation, affiliated with the Greens, have suspended the award ceremony of the Hannah Arendt prize for political thought, which was awarded months ago to the Russian writer and journalist. American Masha Gessen.

Gessen was scheduled to receive the award this Friday in Bremen, but the publication on the weekend of a long article in the magazine New Yorker regarding the war in Gaza did not please the authorities of the Hanseatic city, who a few days ago announced that the ceremony was cancelled. Subsequently, the foundation described Gessen's comparison in the text between Gaza and a Jewish ghetto in Nazi-occupied Europe as “unacceptable” and also withdrew from the delivery.

The text, titled In the shadow of the Holocaust, reflects on how Germany manages its relationship with the State of Israel, whose security is considered a “reason of state”, and criticizes the ban on the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) movement, which advocates the boycott of Israel for the occupation of Palestinian territory. The German Parliament called him anti-Semitic in 2019 and since then anyone remotely related to the organization, even for having signed one of its manifestos, has been the subject of criticism and cancellations.

The passage that has raised dust in Germany is the one that speaks of Gaza in these terms: “For the last 17 years, Gaza has been a walled, impoverished and overpopulated enclosure in which only a small part of the population had the right to leave, even if it was for a short time; in other words, a ghetto. Not like the Jewish ghetto of Venice or an urban ghetto in the United States, but like a Jewish ghetto in an Eastern European country occupied by Nazi Germany.” The German-Israeli Society of Bremen called for the prize to be canceled as soon as the article appeared.

The authorities of the port city have justified their refusal to award the prize to Gessen, herself Jewish, in that she has written “an indescribable comparison that crosses a red line.” The Hannah Arendt Prize, worth 10,000 euros, is awarded to people who, following the tradition of the German philosopher, contribute to political thought and action. The Heinrich Böll Foundation itself explains in his web page that the prize, awarded by an independent international jury, is awarded to people who “are not afraid to enter the public sphere by expressing their opinion in controversial political debates.”

After calling Gessen's article “unacceptable”, Heinrich Böll has clarified the reason for its withdrawal from the delivery ceremony. “We want to make it very clear that this withdrawal does not mean in any way that we distance ourselves from Gessen, that we want to strip her of the award or that we no longer value Gessen's work,” say Imme Scholz and Jan Philipp Albrecht, co-presidents of the foundation, in a statement sent by email to EL PAÍS. “We will try to organize another type of event with Masha Gessen, an event that allows for a nuanced dialogue, since today that dialogue is more important than ever,” they add.

Critics of the decision of both institutions highlight the paradox of suspending a prize awarded in memory of Arendt, a German Jewish thinker exiled in the United States fleeing the Nazis, who theorized about totalitarianism, the absolute evil of dictatorships and “the banality of evil” of those who worked for them. Samantha Rose Hill, author of a book about Arendt and editor of her poems, has called it an “affront to the memory of Hannah Arendt.” In your X account (formerly Twitter) adds: “If they follow their own logic, the Heinrich Böll Foundation must cancel the Hannah Arendt Prize completely.”

Gessen told the newspaper Die Zeitthat interviewed her A few days before the cancellation of the handover ceremony became known, Arendt was one of the first people to criticize Israel and the creation of a Jewish state in Palestine that excluded the Arab population. “I am aware that this type of comparison, especially in Germany, is quickly seen as a relativization of the Holocaust. That is why it is so important to me that a thinker as differentiated and intelligent as Arendt did not shy away from this comparison,” the writer declared to the newspaper.

Gessen's case joins a long list of authors who have been described as anti-Semitic and excluded from awards or other acts for not following the rigid line that in Germany marks what the protection of the Jewish people should be. This is understood in most cases as an uncritical defense of the State of Israel and its right to defend itself. The defense of Israel is considered a “reason of state” in the country, where criticism of Netanyahu's government is practically missing from public debate and where statements in favor of Palestinian human rights are censored.

The first controversial case occurred at the Frankfurt Book Fair, when the award ceremony for the Palestinian writer Adania Shibli, who was accused of being in favor of the boycott of Israel, was suspended. Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Zizek was booed during the opening of the fair when he recalled the suffering of Gaza's civilians. A few weeks ago, an exhibition by the South African artist of Jewish origin Candice Breitz was canceled due to her “controversial statements” about the Gaza war, as was the presentation, in November, of an award to the Anglo-German writer Sharon Dodua Otoo — who last year received the Order of Merit of the State of Berlin—presented by the city of Bochum.

