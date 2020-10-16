Highlights: Yogi government on target of opposition due to increasing crime against women and poor law and order

Priyanka taunts over viral photo of a photoshoot of CM Yogi Adityanath on social media

Priyanka has shared a graphics with tweet in which she has counted 13 incidents in UP in a week.

Lucknow

The Yogi government is constantly under attack from the opposition about the increasing crime against women and the law and order situation in UP. Meanwhile, the photo of CM Yogi Adityanath’s photoshoot is becoming viral on social media. Now, on this, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has targeted the CM, counting the incidents in UP in the last one week.

Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, ’13 horrific incidents of crime against women have happened in the last one week in UP. According to reports, in 4 incidents, the victim was killed or the victims committed suicide. This disturbance of female security distracts. No time for CM Sahab to do a ‘special session’ on it, yes photosession is on. ‘

Priyanka countered the incident in a week

Priyanka has shared a graphics with the tweet, which counts crime against women in the last one week in UP. This includes several incidents including Jhansi gang rape, Gonda acid incident, suicide of rape victim in Chitrakoot.

Yogi government on backfoot regarding rape incidents

Let us tell you that the Yogi government is on the backfoot in the past on crimes against women and girls in Hathras-Balrampur, Gonda, Jhansi and Chitrakoot. The Hathras incident also tarnished the image of the Yogi government and UP police. A hearing is going on in Allahabad High Court where the government also got reprimanded.