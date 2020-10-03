Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is reportedly going with Rahul Gandhi to meet the family members of the Hathras gang-rape victim. He is also accompanied by several Congress leaders. While going to Hathras, Priyanka Gandhi herself is seen sitting on the driving seat while brother Rahul is sitting on the side seat. Talking to reporters on leaving for Hathras, Priyanka said – If not this time, we will try next time.

Here, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has raised a lot about the Yogi government regarding the Hathras incident. He said, “Is there a system in UP? Since this government came to power, many cases have come. First came cases of mob lynching, murder of opposition leaders and filing cases against them. This is not new but common in Uttar Pradesh. “

Significantly, earlier also, Rahul Gandhi had tried to go to Hathras with sister Priyanka. But, the UP administration stopped him and had to come back from the Greater Noida Expressway. During this time Rahul also accused UP of pushing him and making him fall to the ground. Priyanka had also attended a prayer meeting a day earlier on Friday, in support of the Hathras gang-rape victim, visiting the Valmiki temple in Delhi.

Earlier, the Yogi government had suspended five policemen, including the SP, DSP and the Inspector of the area of ​​Hathras while taking major action on Friday night.

Significantly, on 14 September, a Dalit girl from Hathras was gangraped. It is alleged that after the gangrape, the accused had cut off the woman’s tongue and broke her backbone. After the victim’s condition worsened, she was taken to Delhi for treatment. But on Tuesday morning, the victim died in Safdarjung Hospital. The police of Uttar Pradesh have been accused of daub in the case.

