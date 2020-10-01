Questions have arisen over the death of a Dalit girl in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh and the manner in which the police-administration conducted the last rites. Now a video of Hathras district officer Praveen Kumar Laxkar has gone viral, in which he is talking to a member of the victim’s family. After appearing in this video, Congress General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi has said that these people are persecutors. At the same time, DM has clarified that negative news is being run.

What are DM saying in viral video?

Hathras DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar is seen talking to the victim’s father in a viral video on social media. They are saying that you do not lose your credibility. These media people, let me tell you, half left today and half will leave tomorrow. We stand by you. It is your wish that you have to change the statement repeatedly or not. Now let us also change….

Why is the UP government preventing anyone from going to the victim’s village? Hathras DM is threatening the victim’s family. Neither the media will be able to go nor will the UP government be able to openly threaten the victim’s family. These people are tyrannical. pic.twitter.com/RDV2jrQfRn – Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 1, 2020

‘These people are persecutors’

While tweeting this video of DM, Priyanka Gandhi wrote, ‘Why is the UP government preventing anyone from going to the victim’s village, the answer is here? Hathras DM is threatening the victim’s family. Neither the media will be able to go nor will the UP government be able to openly threaten the victim’s family. These people are persecutors. ‘

What did the DM say?

Hathras DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar has given clarification on this entire episode. He said, ‘Yesterday I sat talking with 6 members of the aggrieved family for 1 to 1.5 hours. He agreed to all demands. There was no pressure on him. We also have a video of the conversation. DM further said, ‘I came to know today that the victim’s family is not happy at any point, so I went to meet them again today. I tried to know their displeasure. I condemn the negative news that is being run. ‘