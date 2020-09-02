Telugu star Samantha Akkineni and Bollywood divas Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan are not only known for their acting and style, but their beauty also makes people crazy. The special thing is that the glowing and hydrated skin of these three actresses is the basis of their beauty. They never lag behind in their fitness and beauty routine and that is why they have been ruling people’s hearts for years. Recently, when the three shared their beauty secret, it was found that when these lovers are busy traveling or shooting, they follow a particular routine. Let us also tell you what this special routine secret is.

This is the secret of all three actress’s glowing skin

This oats scrub will improve the pimples

Priyanka, Kareena and Samantha use sheet masks whenever they need instant glow. Sheet masks always keep their face hydrated and glowing even after long and tedious shoots. Not only this, when there is no time for skin care while traveling, then this mask fulfills all their needs. Also read: These home remedies will light up unwanted facial hair, darkness will also be away

This is a quick beauty tips for Priyanka

Priyanka herself once quoted this saying that many times when she has to go to such an event or event suddenly, she uses sheet mask only. Not always but at times when she goes to a function directly from the airport, she makes her face soft, soft and glowing by applying a sheet mask. He says that after several hours of travel, the facial moisture disappears, this hydrating shield mask works in ACE. Priyanka always keeps a good moisturizing sheet mask in her purse. Priyanka says that she applies sheet mask 15-20 minutes before landing and her skin becomes beautiful from the back.

This secret stays in Samantha Akkineni’s handbag

Samantha Akkineni is also a fan of sheet masks. Recently on his Instagram too, he had told the merits of sheet masks. Samantha always carries a sheet mask in her handbag and this beauty secret is always with her on every visit. Samantha says that whenever she feels the pressure of stretch or makeup on her skin, she applies this mask after cleansing her face properly. Within a few minutes, his face starts glowing and glowing. Also read: No matter how bad the hair is, fenugreek will look amazing in this way

This beauty secret of Kareena is a superstar

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan showed her beauty secret on her Instagram and told that she is a star. That is, beauty star. This star was nothing but a sheet mask. Kareena Kapoor is going to be a mother once again and in pregnancy too, she prefers this beauty mask only. Her hydrated and glowing skin is not an enchantment of makeup. She faults nude face because her skin is always fresh and glowing.

Know what is a sheet mask?

For the last few years, face sheet masks have become increasingly popular in the beauty world. It is a hydrating, moisturizing and shining mask that gives instant results to the face. It moisturizes and nourishes the skin. It has a relaxing serum that gives a fresh face to the face and brings it alive. It is a readymade and quick applying mask. You can easily apply it anytime and anywhere. So if you too like a glowing and fresh look like these three divas, then you should definitely follow this beauty mantra.