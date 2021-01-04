new Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on the central government on the issue of farmers. He even called the government cruel. Priyanka Gandhi said that in the cold of this sizzle, farmers are called for a conversation and pouring lumps of gas on them. Not only this, the Congress leader surrounded the government and said that 60 farmers have lost their lives due to the stubborn attitude of the government.

Priyanka tweeted, “How can farmers trust this cruel government”? Let us tell you that the farmer movement is going to be more than a month. In protest against the agricultural law, farmers are sitting on a dharna on the border of Delhi and are demanding the repeal of the law. Earlier, six rounds of talks have been held with the farmers, but the agreement is not visible.

On one side the government calls the farmers for talks, on the other hand in this bitter cold, they are throwing tear gas shells at them. Due to this stubborn and cruel behavior, about 60 farmers have lost their lives so far. How can farmers trust this cruel government? pic.twitter.com/j4QEq2tyin – Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 4, 2021

