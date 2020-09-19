Highlights: Priyanka wrote to CM Yogi on the issue of unemployment in UP

Youth of 24 nil districts traveling around court for appointment

Urge for immediate recruitment from CM Yogi under human sentiments

Depression, economic crisis among youth from Corona epidemic with unemployment

Lucknow

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) about the problems of unemployed youth in Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka has requested for immediate appointment of candidates in view of the economic crisis in view of unemployment and corona epidemic.

Priyanka wished CM Yogi good health and wrote a letter to the problem of unemployed youth agitating in the state. He wrote, ‘UP’s youth is very upset and desperate. A few days ago, in video conferencing with 12 thousand 460 candidates for teacher recruitment, it was found that 24 districts were declared zero districts. Meaning that there was no place left in these 24 districts. ‘

Priyanka’s letter

He wrote, ‘Children of zero districts could appear in the examination for vacancies in other districts. Students also joined and passed. But even after 3 years, these youth have not been appointed. Young people are walking around the court in compulsion. Some of these youth of the future generation of the state are going through severe economic crisis. Many are also in terrible depression. ‘

Urging the Chief Minister, the Congress General Secretary said, ‘The corona epidemic is also wreaking havoc after unemployment. In such a situation, in view of human sentiments and respecting the right of employment of the youth, we should bother to appoint 24 Zero District candidates immediately. ‘

Priyanka had on Thursday interacted with the candidates for agricultural technical recruitment, whose results had not come for one and a half years. His result was removed on Friday. This Priyanka congratulated the candidates and said that youth is the strength in your voice.