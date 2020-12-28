New Delhi Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today targeted the central government and BJP in the backdrop of the farmers’ movement. Priyanka said that the government should listen to the voice of the donors and withdraw all the three agricultural laws.

After attending the flag hoisting ceremony organized on the party’s foundation day, Priyanka told reporters, “The government should listen to the voice of farmers.” It is completely wrong to say that this (movement) is a political conspiracy. The kind of words they are using for farmers is a sin. The farmer’s son is standing on the border. The farmer is the donor of the country.

Government accountable to farmers

Priyanka emphasized that the government is accountable to the farmers. Should talk to farmers. Their voice should be heard and laws should be withdrawn. ”

Nadda shared old video of Rahul Gandhi

Earlier, BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday shared an old video of a speech given by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha and alleged that he was “doing politics” on the agitation against the three agricultural laws.

In this video of one minute and seven seconds, Rahul Gandhi is seen advocating the need to sell the products directly to the factories to protect the farmers from the middlemen. They have been protesting at the Delhi border since time.

Also read-

Driverless Metro: The country will get the first metro to run without driver today, PM Modi will show green signal

Corona update: 20 thousand new cases, 21 thousand corrected in 24 hours in the country, so far about 98 lakh people recovered