Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has attacked the UP government over the death of Hathras gang-rape victim in Safjarjung Hospital. He said that there is no sign of safety of women in Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka has demanded sternest action against the miscreants who had raped the girl. He said that the responsibility of the safety of women of Uttar Pradesh rests with the government.

… Law and order in UP has deteriorated to a great extent. There is no name-mark for the safety of women. The criminals are committing open crime. The killers of this girl should get severe punishment. @myogiadityanath You are responsible for the safety of women in UP. 2/2 – Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 29, 2020

In one tweet on her official Twitter handle, Priyanka Gandhi wrote – A Dalit girl who died in Hathras died in Safdarjung Hospital. For two weeks she struggled with life and death in hospitals. Incidents of rape in Hathras, Shahjahanpur and Gorakhpur have rocked the state. Law and order in UP has deteriorated to a great extent. There is no name-o-mark of safety of women. Criminals are committing open crime. The killers of this girl should get severe punishment.

Also read: Havans cut off tongue after gang rape of Dalit woman in Hathras, lost life after 15 days

Significantly, the girl victim of gangrape in Hathras, UP has died in Safdarjung Hospital. The 19-year-old girl was imprisoned on September 14 in a village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras. The victim’s victim’s backbone was broken. His tongue was also bitten by the poor. The victim was admitted to JN Medical College, Aligarh for the last two weeks. When there was no improvement in the condition, he was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. The police have arrested four accused in the case.