Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said after suspension of some officials in the gang rape case of Hathras that what would happen with the suspension of the stamps, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should resign.

He also said that the phone records of the District Officer and Superintendent of Police of Hathras should be made public to find out on whose orders the victim and her family were tortured.

The Congress in-charge of Uttar Pradesh tweeted, Yogi Adityanath ji, what will happen if some pieces are suspended? On whose order was the victim of Hathras, his family suffering grief? The phone records of Hathras DM, SP should be made public.

He said, Chief Minister, do not try to deviate from your responsibility. The country is watching. Yogi Adityanath resigns. Significantly, several officers including the Superintendent of Police have been suspended in the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl.

The Chief Minister has given strict instructions that narcotics and polygraphy tests should be conducted for all police officers, plaintiffs and defendants, including the SP who are under investigation. Also, Shamli Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal has been made the new Superintendent of Police of Hathras. The SIT set up for the Hathras scandal on Friday submitted its preliminary report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.