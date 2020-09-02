Highlights: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi calls Dr. Kafeel released from Mathura jail

After the cancellation of NSA imposed on Kafeel Khan, the police released him to Mathura jail

Doctor Kafeel was released from Mathura jail on Wednesday morning after the High Court order

Gorakhpur

There was a phone conversation between Dr. Kafeel Khan and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who was released from jail after getting relief from Allahabad High Court. It is being told that after the release of Dr. Kafeel, Priyanka Gandhi called him on Wednesday evening and took care of him. During this, Priyanka has also talked to Kafeel Khan about her family. Earlier, after the cancellation of NSA imposed on Kafeel Khan, the police released him to Mathura jail.

Even after the withdrawal of NSA on Dr. Kafeel, Priyanka Gandhi thanked the workers of UP Congress. After the court order, Priyanka wrote in her tweet, ‘Today the Allahabad High Court ordered the immediate release of Dr. Kafeel Khan by removing Rasuka over him. It is expected that the UP government will release Dr. Kafeel Khan without rancor without any delay. Congratulations to all the justice loving people and UP Congress workers for their efforts in the release of Dr. Kafeel Khan.

Priyanka Gandhi’s tweet after the order

The drama continued till late night even on release

However, despite the order of the High Court, there was also a tug of war on the release of Kafeel Khan from Mathura jail. Later on Tuesday night, the drama regarding release was over. During the hearing in the High Court on 1 September, the bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur had also quashed the NSA (National Security Act) imposed on Kafeel. After the release, Dr. Kafeel lavishly targeted the Yogi government.

High court ordered release on bail

While canceling the NSA imposed by the Aligarh administration, Dr. Kafeel was ordered to be released on bail immediately. However, till late evening, the release was stalled due to no release order from the Aligarh district administration to Mathura jail. Dr. Kafeel was released after an order of release reached Mathura jail in the middle of the night. The High Court had ordered release in the morning during the hearing.

‘Thank you to everyone who supported the struggle’

After his release, Dr. Kafeel attacked the Mathura jail administration and the Yogi government. He has accused the state government of harassment. Dr. Kafeel said, ‘I am very thankful to the Judiciary, who have given such a good order. Thank you to all 138 crore countrymen and thanks to those who supported me in the struggle.