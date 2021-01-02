new Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has surrounded the central government on the issue of farmers staging a sit-in. He said that farmers are sitting on a dharna in the winter season and in such a situation news of their death is coming. Priyanka Gandhi said that farmers are dying and reports of hundreds being ill are coming out, this is disturbing. Priyanka Gandhi tweeted these things somewhere.

Targeting the government, the Congress leader said that the farmer brothers are sitting on a dharna for their legitimate demands, but the government is not listening to them. He said that this government is insensitive.

The news of the death of the peasant brothers sitting on the Delhi border in cold weather is disturbing. According to media reports, 57 farmers have died so far and hundreds are sick. The government is showing insensitivity by not accepting the words of farmers sitting for their legitimate demands for a month. – Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 2, 2021

Six rounds of talks have been held with farmers

There has been talk of sixth round between the farmers’ organizations and the government. It has been more than 35 days to the peasant movement but it is still not seen as a consensus. At the same time, the day of January 4 has been chosen for the seventh round meeting. Prior to this, there has been a mutual agreement on the four issues laid by the farmers in the sixth round of talks. But there are many issues on which the situation is still not clear.

