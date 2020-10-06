After Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra (Priyanka Chopra), who has convinced herself with her acting in Hollywood, has got another Hollywood project. Chris Hemsworth is one of the biggest superstars in Hollywood cinema. According to sources, Chris Hemsworth has joined hands with Bollywood actress and world icon Priyanka Chopra for a project, which will be in front of the audience very soon.

.@priyankachopra will be hosting a session at the @TEDCountdown along with @chrishemsworth on Saturday, 10th October between 3:30 pm-4:30 pm ET (Sunday 1 am – 2 am IST) to discuss climate change & how we, as individuals & communities, can contribute to shaping a better future. pic.twitter.com/d20FDAIlBb – Team Priyanka Chopra (@TeamPriyanka) October 5, 2020

Chris Hemsworth’s fan followings are steadily growing and his upcoming projects are eagerly awaited by the audience. Due to the Marvel series, Chris Hemsworth’s involvement with his desi girl will make the audience crazy. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Chris Hemsworth will be part of the Ted Countdown session on October 10.

Let us tell you, in this session, these two will talk together on the issue of climate change and will tell people what things they can do in private, which can change their future. During the event, Priyanka Chopra will give people a road map to stop climate change, so that the general public will be able to deal with this issue. Priyanka Chopra has also shared this fantastic news with people from her Twitter account, so that more and more people can be a part of their event and understand the serious problem like climate change.