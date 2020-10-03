Bollywood’s Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made full use of free time in lockdown. Some time ago the PC had spoken about his biography. Priyanka has been working on this book for the last several months. The title of this book has been kept ‘Unfinished’. Priyanka says that it was not easy for her to write this book, especially to dissect its cover page. Recently, Priyanka has shared the cover page of her book on social media, which fans are very fond of.

Talking about this book, Priyanka said – ‘Two years ago I talked about this with Penguin Random House, I know that I have been associated with the entertainment industry for the last 20 years and this is for my biography Time is better and gave its title an incomplete name because it took me two years to finish it.

Regarding this book, Priyanka further said- ‘This book has every year of my life. From the time I was a child when I started this journey, I had no experience in the world of glamor. I have struggled a lot in my life. While sharing this book, I am also very scared, because I have always been a private person and I have my whole life till date in this book. This book has helped me share my weaknesses. In this book, Priyanka Chopra has talked about her family as well as her husband Nick Jonas. She has said about Nick- ‘My great partner is my greatest strength. He is a true companion in every sense. I hope that the people reading this book will actually learn how my parents made me successful, they made me fearless. ‘

Let us tell you that Priyanka Chopra is spending her time in Los Angeles house with her husband Nick Jonas. She often shares her photos and videos with Nick on social media. Apart from this, she is also sharing her beautiful journey with fans these days. Recently, she had shared some of her pictures, in one of which she was seen posing in her Bareilly house, and in one photo she was seen wearing the crown of Miss World.