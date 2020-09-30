Bollywood’s Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra (Priyanka Chopra) not only made her mark in Hindi cinema, but she has become a well-known name in Hollywood films too. Today every actress sees the dream of reaching the place where Priyanka is. She started her career from a small city like Bareilly and today she rules over crores of hearts. Priyanka has been associated with the entertainment industry for the last 20 years and at this point in her career, she wants to introduce the audience to her journey so far. Yes, Priyanka Chopra is going to tell about her beautiful journey through a book and her biopic will be named ‘Untitled’.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra shared a post on her social media account, in which she gave a hint to the fans that something special is going to happen. Now after this post, Priyanka is constantly making fans visit her unseen journey through video on social media. In her videos, Priyanka is seen wearing the crown of Miss World, sometimes she is seen at her Bareilly house and sometimes remembering her college days.

Let us tell you that Priyanka started working on her biography during the lockdown and now recently she has shared the teaser of her biography on social media. As soon as Priyanka posted these videos on social media, these PC videos became viral on seeing them. Fans are very happy to be a part of this journey of Priyanka. Users are praising Priyanka fiercely on social media.