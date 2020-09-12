Priyanka Chopra, one of the beautiful actresses of Bollywood, is very active on social media. She often shares her photos and videos for fans. She is spending quality time in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas during the Corona epidemic. Recently he has shown a glimpse of his new haircut.

Share photo on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture on her Instagram account on Saturday. She is seen with a new haircut in it. In the picture, the smiling face of the actress will land in your heart. With this he wrote, ‘New hair, don’t care’. Fans are commenting fiercely on this new haircut.



Priyanka Chopra’s Hairstyling

Let us tell you that Priyanka Chopra’s new haircut reminds her look during her first music single ‘In My City’ released in 2012. She also did her hairstyle changes in ‘Zanjeer’ (2013) and ‘Mary Kom’ (2014).

Priyanka Chopra’s project

Talking about Priyanka Chopra’s workfront, she was last seen in director Shonali Bose’s film ‘The Sky is Pink’. She was also accompanied by Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in this film. After this, he has not announced to do any Bollywood film. Currently, he will appear in the Hollywood action film ‘Matrix 4’.