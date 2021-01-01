Actress Priyanka Chopra wishes the fans a happy new year. As her first social media post in 2021, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture with her husband. Priyanka Chopra wrote in the caption with this picture, ‘Now let’s go, Happy New Year to all. May everything be good in 2021. Can’t wait for it. ‘ Priyanka Chopra has shared 2021 in the photo she has put in the picture she has shared. Nick is also sitting with them.

Currently Priyanka Chopra is present in London for the shooting of her new upcoming film Text For You. He had to remain indoors once again due to the restrictions imposed after Corona’s new strain surfaced in December. Let me tell you that there has been a stir since the arrival of the new strain of Corona in the UK and India has also stopped UK flights till 7 January.

Taking advantage of the restriction of staying at home due to Corona, Priyanka Chopra is joining her fans these days. She often shares her photos on social media. Not only this, recently he also shared information from his fans about how films are being shot in the Corona era. Recently, while sharing a picture of herself wearing a face shield, Priyanka Chopra wrote, ‘This is how films are being shot in 2020. There is testing daily, we have to apply face shield and wear masks in our hands.

Told the fans, how the shooting is going on in the Corona era: Priyanka Chopra writes, ‘This testing is done after makeup. We wait for testing to keep the same distance. Also, masks are placed in the middle of all shots. Along with work, it is also our responsibility to keep ourselves and all the people around us safe. In addition, he made Stay positive! test negative! Slogan was also given.