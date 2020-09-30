Priyanka Chopra has suddenly become more active on social media and is constantly sharing her throwback pictures. It seems that the actress has some surprise for the fans, Priyanka is preparing to tell. Priyanka Chopra has shared some pictures of her childhood photo from Miss World and her teenage in the last few hours.

Priyanka Chopra has shared a video of her unseen pictures and has written ‘Unfinished’ in its caption. Looking at this video of Priyanka Chopra, it is very difficult to guess what kind of incompleteness she is talking about and which news will complete these pictures.

Prior to this, Priyanka has shared two pictures with another video ‘Unfinished’ caption, in which Miss World is seen after a picture of her childhood. On this post, someone is saying that the book for his biopic is going to be released, while someone is saying that it is rumored that you are pregnant, is it true?



Let us know that recently Priyanka Chopra told that she has signed a two-year ‘multimillion-dollar first-look television deal’ with Amazon.