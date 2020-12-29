Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a new selfie on Instagram in celebration of the last Monday of 2020. The actress has said that the end of the year has put her in a reflective mood. While sharing the photo, Priyanka asked her fans and fans if they too are feeling excited about the new year.

He captioned the social media post, “Reflective. On the last Monday of 2020. Excited to turn the page this year and optimistic about 2021. What is your opinion? A lot of fans commented on Priyanka’s Instagram post about how beautiful Is visible, while other people only answered her question.

Overall, his fans informed about being enthusiastic for the new year. Priyanka is currently living in London with her husband and singer Nick Jonas. They both celebrated Christmas in London with their dog Dianna. Priyanka shared the celebratory picture with the three and congratulated the new year.

Whether it is about personal life or professional life, Priyanka has always shared her suggestions, advice and information among the fans. Earlier, he had shown a glimpse of shooting of a film in the midst of the pandemic of Kovid-19 in 2020. Priyanka Chopra shared the masked selfie on social media and gave fans a special message to be ‘stay positive and test negative’.

