Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra often lives in lime light with her photos and videos. Recently, Priyanka Chopra told during an interview how she and Nick Jonas took special care of the corona virus and then took care of each other after taking this disease.

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are taking special care of each other to escape from Corona. Due to asthma, Priyanka is doing all the work in her rescue. Husband Nick is supporting them in this. Priyanka says that Nick is type 1 diabetic and that is why he is very sensitive to both infections.

Priyanka Chopra told that, ‘We were very much safely, because Nick has type 1 diabetes and I have asthma. So we were very careful about everything that we are meeting and what we are doing.

During the interview, the actress said, ‘I have done a lot of work during this time, so this quarantine has proved very effective for both me and Nick. I don’t remember going to those meetings getting stuck in traffic.

Talking about the workfront, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Bollywood movie The Sky Is Pink. This film was directed by Sonali Bose. The film also had Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim in the lead roles. Among his upcoming films is The White Tiger.