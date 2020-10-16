Along with many Hollywood projects, Priyanka Chopra has once again returned to Bollywood. Some time ago her film titled The Sky Is Pink was released in which her opposite Farhan Akhtar was there, now she is going to be seen in The White Tiger, whose first look today, the actress herself shared with fans from her Instagram Have done In which Rajkumar Rao is also seen, Priyanka Chopra has shared two posts. On one Instagram, in which Priyanka’s look is being reveled, the other is posted from a Twitter account, in which a collage of different scenes of the film has been shared.

The film is based on novel

It is being said that the film is based on Arvind Adiga’s novel (The White Tiger Novel) which has been a New York Times Bestseller and 2008 Man Booker Prize Novel Winner. The film is being directed by Ramin Bahrani. This film has been shot in India and America. In a photo that Priyanka has shared, ideal pride appears with her. Who is playing the role of Balaram Halwai in this movie.

While sharing this photo, Priyanka wrote –

“In The White Tiger, I am playing the character of Pinky. This is the story of an American immigrant. She is in India with her husband, who is moving for business. And then the story changes. This is a story that needs to be told by everyone. The White Tiger is coming soon on Netflix. “

In the second picture, a collage of several scenes of the film is visible. In which the glimpse of Rajkumar Rao is also visible. Rajkumar is known for a different kind of cinema. And till now he is playing many powerful roles on the silver screen. In this film too, his character is quite different. At the same time, Priyanka has also been seen praising her co-star in this film. He wrote about Rajkumar Rao that he is already one of the most famous actors of Bollywood, and now he is also in this film. The film is quite powerful. This can make you uncomfortable and most importantly it will definitely entertain you.

Will be released on netflix

At the same time, it has also become clear from Priyanka’s insta post that this film, which is going to be made on a very funny subject, will soon be released globally on Netflix.