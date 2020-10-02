Priyam Garg, who took the captaincy of Team India in the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year, proved himself for the first time in the IPL today. Garg is playing his fourth match in the IPL. Garg, who was batting for the second time in the IPL, took the first fifty of his career with just 23 balls while handling difficult situations. He remained unbeaten till the end. Thanks to his Fifty, Sunrisers have set a challenging target in front of Chennai.In this match, when Garg went on batting, the Sunrisers were not in a good condition. In the 11th over, the Sunrisers lost their third wicket as captain David Warner at the score of 69, where Priyam Garg made the entry. Kane Williamson (9), who was the star of the Sunrisers’ previous match win on the next ball after Warner, gave Garg the sound of running on a shot. The run was difficult, so Garg came out and stopped and sent Williamson back. But by then it was late and Williamson was run out.

It seemed that the pressure would come on Garg as he dismissed a big player. But Garg did not let the pressure on him and started playing his natural game. Garg, who completed a fifty in 23 balls, hit 6 fours and 1 six in this innings. Apart from this, he also made a useful partnership of 71 runs with Abhishek Sharma (31) for the 5th wicket.

During this innings, all the shots of Garg were visible and he looked like a determined batsman. He hit 2 fours and then a six and then a four off Sam Karan for 4 consecutive balls to tie the score. At one time, the Sunrisers did not even appear near the score of 140, but this bold innings of Priyam Garg made the match exciting by reaching a respectable score of 164 runs.