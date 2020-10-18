Pushpam Priya Chaudhary, the president of the newly formed Plurals Party in Bihar and a contender for the post of Chief Minister, has written a letter to the President regarding the Bihar elections. In the letter, he has demanded imposition of President’s rule in the state for conducting elections in a fair and fear-free environment in Bihar. In the letter, he has accused him of misbehaving and assaulting his party’s candidates.

His Majesty the President is requested to protect democracy in Bihar and conduct elections in ‘President’s rule’ instead of criminal immoral politicians. @rashtrapatibhvn I request His Excellency Hon’ble President of India to impose President’s Rule in Bihar for free and fair election. pic.twitter.com/qc0EENzLwm – Pushpam Priya Choudhary (@ pushpampc13) October 17, 2020

It is written in the letter

In the letter, he has written that we are young, dedicated and educated. We also have no criminal history. We want to develop Bihar, we also have the right to it. But our normal, innocent candidates are threatened and they are even abused and even beaten. The female candidate is commented and ridiculed. If we live in free India then our candidates should also get a chance to contest elections in a clean and clean environment without any threat. I am attaching a copy of what is being abused with our candidates.

Plurals President Pushpam Priya Chaudhary has sought a letter directing the President to hold Assembly elections under the Presidential Rule to the Central Government and the Election Commission.

Third list of its candidates released for the second phase election

Let us tell you that for the Bihar Assembly elections, the Plurals Party had announced to field candidates for all 243 seats. Under this, the Plurals Party has released the third list of its candidates in 94 assembly constituencies under the second phase. Plurals has released the names of its candidates in 73 out of 94 seats.

Plurals Party has named 34 candidates in the third list. On behalf of the president and the party, Chief Ministerial candidate Pushpam Priya Chaudhary tweeted that the third list of candidates for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on the recommendation of the Purals Poll Committee. Congratulations and best wishes to all the selected candidates.

Earlier, on October 13, Plurals released the second list of 13 candidates. On October 11, Plurals released a list of 26 candidates. It had names of 13 men and 13 women.

Let us tell you that earlier, the Purals party had experienced disappointment during the nomination process of the first phase election. During the scrutiny of nomination papers by the Election Commission, 28 of the 61 candidates of Plurals declared their nominations invalid, while 33 nominations of their party candidates were found valid. This information was tweeted by party president Pushpam Priya Chaudhary herself.