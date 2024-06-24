The ‘Nobel Prize of Pharmacology’ for the most innovative molecule of the year goes to tirzepatide, developed by Eli Lilly. The Prix Galien International was awarded in recent days in Rome and the drug stood out in the ‘Best Pharmaceutical Product’ category. This was announced by the pharmaceutical company. Tirzepatide – reports a note – is a treatment for diabetes and obesity, which has demonstrated important benefits in terms of reducing blood glucose levels and body weight. Already approved in May 2022 by the American regulatory body FDA, since then, tirzepatide has been authorized for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in more than 50 countries, including the European Union, United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, Switzerland and China and about 30 countries, including the European Union, for weight management.

Every two years – we read – the Galien Foundation contributes to the valorisation of innovative drugs and medical devices through an international recognition, the Prix Galien International, which represents the synthesis of all the Prix Galien awarded worldwide. The evaluation of the applications for the Galien International Award is the task of an international committee composed of the Presidents of each international edition of the Prix Galien. “We are proud to receive this prestigious international award, which celebrates the value of Lilly research – says Ilya Yuffa, President of Lilly International – Our commitment to science and medical expertise has created an innovative medicine that helps people around the world and responds to unmet clinical needs”.

“Lilly has been involved in the field of diabetes for over 100 years, since we introduced the first commercial insulin in the world – continues Yuffa – Today we are also committed to redefining the treatment of obesity, a chronic and progressive disease that affects more than one billion people worldwide and is associated with some of the leading causes of death, including heart disease, cancer, stroke and diabetes. Tackling this disease requires a holistic approach to treatment, like other chronic diseases, including a diagnosis early, appropriate treatment and the support of correct nutrition and a healthy lifestyle”. Type 2 diabetes is a chronic progressive disease that affects 537 million adults worldwide. Among people with type 2 diabetes, only one in two reaches their blood sugar targets, highlighting the complexity of managing the disease. The approval of tirzepatide for type 2 diabetes was based on data from the Phase 3 Surpass clinical program (which includes five global pivotal studies and additional studies conducted for regulatory submissions in Japan and China). More than a billion people in the world are obese and 2.8 million deaths are related to this condition or being overweight every year. The approval of tirzepatide for chronic weight management was based on results from the phase 3 Surmount-1 and Surmount-2 studies.