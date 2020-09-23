Two officers of Bihar Police are going to appear before Lok Sabha. Bihar BJP President and Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jaiswal had come up with a privilege motion against Patna SSP Upendra Kumar and ASP Shashiv Yadav of Motihari. According to Sanjay, the two officers issued arrest warrants against them for taking part in the proceedings of Lok Sabha. As a rule, members cannot be arrested for forty days before and after the commencement of the Parliament session. Now the parliamentary committee will seek his favor from both the officials. The privilege of Parliament and its members in the Constitution is mentioned in Article 105. It also has provisions for entire process and punishment for contempt. The parliamentary committee also has the authority to send the convict to jail.

What is privilege and how is a committee formed?The Constitution has given many rights at the individual level to the Parliament and all its members. The motive behind the framing of the constitution was that Parliament and MPs should not face any hindrance in performing their duties. The core of these rights is to protect the dignity, freedom and autonomy of Parliament. The powers of Parliament are quite broad. At the moment talks on personal privileges. There are no definite rules about when a breach of privilege occurs. Any action which prevents Parliament or any of its members from performing their duties, or is hindered in performing their duties, is subject to breach of privilege. The Lok Sabha speakers constitute the Committee of Privileges of 15 members. This committee investigates whether a breach of privilege has taken place. Currently, Sunil Kumar of BJP heads the Privilege Committee.

What is the procedure for bringing a motion for breach of privilege?If a member feels that he / she is being prevented from doing his / her duty then he / she can take up the matter of breach of privilege. The MP has to inform the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha in writing on that day before 10 am. If informed after 10 pm, it is included in the next day’s meeting. Speakers call the MP’s name at the appointed time, then the MPs speak. If another member objects to the proposal, the speaker asks the MPs supporting the proposal to stand in their place. The motion is deemed to have passed on the standing of 25 or more members.

What punishment is awarded to the guilty of breach of privilege?If the Committee of Privileges finds someone guilty of privilege or contempt, it can recommend punishment. As a punishment, the committee can summon and warn the person concerned. The committee also has the right to send the convict to jail.

