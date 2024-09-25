From the Newsroom with Agência Estadoi From the Newsroom with Agência Estado https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-agencia-estado/ 09/25/2024 – 18:45

Sabesp announced this Wednesday, the 25th, that its Board of Directors elected Carlos Augusto Leone Piani as the new CEO, replacing Andre Salcedo.

Piani will take office next Tuesday (1st), when Salcedo will leave the role he has held since January 2023.

The executive is the former chairman of the Board of Directors of Equatorial, which became Sabesp’s reference shareholder with privatization.

In a relevant fact sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the company said that the change in leadership occurs after the completion of the company’s privatization process, a period during which Salcedo prepared Sabesp to compete in the market, in addition to working together with the government of the State of São Paulo to anticipate the goals of universalizing basic sanitation.

Piani, in turn, committed to continuing the modernization process initiated by Salcedo, seeking to accelerate synergies, generate value for shareholders and meet contractual goals, while maintaining transparency and governance.

With privatization, the São Paulo government reduced the State’s stake in Sabesp from the current 50.3% to around 18%, while Equatorial (reference shareholder) now holds a 15% stake, which should be maintained until the end of 2029.

Who is the new president of Sabesp?

Piani has over 20 years of experience in investments, mergers and acquisitions, and has held several executive positions, including the chairman of HPX Corp and board memberships of several companies.

He holds a degree in Business Administration from Ibmec RJ and in Data Processing from PUC-Rio, in addition to holding the title of CFA Charterholder and having completed the OPM program at Harvard Business School.

He was CEO of Grupo Equatorial Energia, Modular Data Centers, HPX Corp, PDG Realty and Cemar, global head of strategic initiatives and mergers and acquisitions at Kraft Heinz and president of Kraft Heinz Canada, as well as a partner at Banco Pactual and Vinci Partners.

He has also been president or member of the Board of Directors of several companies, such as Ambipar, Equatorial Energia, Vibra Energia and Brasil Brokers. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Hapvida Participações e Investimentos and Modular Data Centers.