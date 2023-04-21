A man runs in the Ibirapuera park, in São Paulo (Brazil). AMANDA PEROBELLI (Reuters)

Between Ipanema and Leblon, the two neighborhoods with the most expensive square meters in Rio de Janeiro, there is a narrow strip of green called Jardim de Alah, a park that when it opened in the 1930s had a stately air and even romantic boats to navigate. by the channel that connects the Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon with the ocean. The French-inspired bucolic setting is to be found in vintage photos, because today this park exhibits a sad panorama of neglect: broken benches, weeds, dirt, and a lingering sense of insecurity, especially when night falls. Very soon, everything could change radically: the city council plans to turn it over to the private initiative, an option that has been gaining ground in Brazil in recent years as a remedy for the lack of maintenance in parks and gardens.

“The abandonment is on purpose, to say: ‘Do you see? This is rubbish, the only solution is the concession to a private company. But we don’t agree,” explains Karen Morton, president of the neighborhood platform that has been opposed to the city council’s plans from the beginning. They believe that the idea is to covertly build an extension of the shopping center that is a few meters away, one of the most expensive in the city. The city council plan provides for the creation of restaurants and spaces for events and concerts, but promises to maintain free access to the entire population. Morton, who walks here every day with his dog Nikita, assures that the problem is not that a private company manages the park, but all that this entails to make it economically viable: a new parking lot that will possibly destroy the few trees that remain, noisy events and exclusive venues that will surely not be within the reach of all pockets.

Despite the banners and the protests of the neighbors, the council seems to be convinced in its strategy. A 20-minute walk from this park, there is another one that has just been transferred to a private company. The Catacomb Park is so named because it is believed to sit on an old indigenous cemetery. 50 years ago the space was occupied by a favela where more than 10,000 people lived. After the eviction of its neighbors, the area was reforested and today it is a dense jungle of 26.5 hectares with trails that lead to viewpoints with spectacular views of the city. The forest is also home to large outdoor sculptures, as well as zip lines and rappelling and arborism circuits. All this will be reinforced from now on, says Gabriel Werneck, the owner of Lagoa Aventuras, the company that will manage the park. “We will do everything possible to improve it, we will hold an event every month,” he says excitedly. Soon there will be new restaurants and it will be possible to pay, for example, for a complete picnic kit or to watch native birds with a guide. To keep the park for the next 25 years, the company paid the city council 350,000 reais (about 70,000 dollars) and will have to invest 2.5 million in improvements over the next two years, plus another 5.5 million optional in the rest of the period. . In addition, 5% of what they invoice will have to be reinvested in the park.

Very smiling at the signing of the transfer contract, the Councilor for the Environment and Climate of Rio, Tainá de Paula (from Lula da Silva’s Workers’ Party) sees no problems with privatizations, despite the fact that the issue generates suspicions in his party. “The idea is to place a culture of socio-environmental responsibility in the companies, call on the businessmen to build a new phase in the parks of Rio”, he assures, noting that in the concession model free of charge is always guaranteed and that the city council does not have the investment capacity required by its green areas. Pedro Duarte, councilor from the opposition, was also satisfied: “Everything is a matter of rules and governance. If you provide for free entry, that the trees are maintained and you guarantee that there are means to enforce what has been agreed, the model has everything to work ”, he said optimistically.

It’s true. Rio has the challenge (due to its mountainous and jungle terrain) of having to manage up to 67 municipal parks that include protected Atlantic Forest areas within their perimeter. In order for privatizations to be balanced and not end up favoring some neighborhoods over others, the concession model provides that for each more financially attractive park, companies must also take responsibility for others with less potential, the ugly ducklings of the periphery that nobody wants .

The model already has a little more experience in São Paulo. The green lung of this metropolis of more than 12 million inhabitants, the Ibirapuera park, has been managed by the company Urbia Parques for three years. Those who frequent it say that it is cleaner and safer, but in exchange there are some concessions. The administrator’s attempt to charge gyms or personal trainers who organize outdoor sports activities recently generated controversy. Asked, the company responds in a note that “studies the possibility of charging when there is a transfer of public space to carry out private activities.”

Attempts to constantly find new sources of income can stress the relationship with users in the long term, says urban planning specialist Bianca Tavolari, a professor at Insper in São Paulo and a researcher at the Brazilian Center for Analysis and Planning (Cebrap) over the phone. “Preventing access is not only charging admission, there are other less visible means, such as the price of what is consumed there, if it is eventually going to be prohibitive to stay there,” she points out. And although she believes that the concession itself is not a problem, she criticizes the lack of transparency and dialogue with society. “If the State decides to hand over a park to a third party, the people have to participate. There is a dimension of democratic management of the city… (…) can a manager of shopping centers be a good manager of parks? ”, She asks herself by way of example. Another problem is the encouragement of private vehicles. Although most of these companies proudly display the concept of sustainability and all its derivatives, the truth is that they invite future users to reach the parks emitting CO2. Charging for parking spaces is one of their main sources of income. In the small park of the Catacumba de Río, for example, space will be opened for 60 cars.

In some cases, moreover, public power gives in too much, Tavolari points out. When the debate on the Ibirapuera concession began, they even wanted to give the future management company constructive potential, allowing it to build towers in other areas of the city, with which the benefit would be astronomical. Finally, Justice blocked that possibility. The reform and privatization of Valle do Anhangabaú, a public space between a square and a park, at the foot of the historic center of the capital of São Paulo, also generated criticism. The pharaonic reform, paid for by public coffers, had various additional costs and in the end exceeded 90 million reais (about 18 million dollars). He turned the area into a hard square with hardly any shadows, a 34,000-square-meter esplanade that is now closed to pedestrians from time to time so that various companies can hold their private events there. “Divided into 11 sectors, the Valley can be adapted to any format that your event requires,” announce the new administrators on their website.

Rio de Janeiro has just joined the model, but it is already picking up a run: after the Catacumba park, on the list of future privatizations are, among others, the Aterro de Flamengo (the largest park in the city, 1.2 million square meters squares facing Guanabara Bay) and the Quinta de Boa Vista, where the National Museum burned down in 2018 is located, which in the 19th century was home to the Portuguese royal family. The two symbolic parks have just been reformed by the city council, leaving them ready for future private managers. The specialist points out that Brazilian cities are going in the opposite direction to other capitals, such as Paris or Barcelona, ​​which in recent years have opted for remunicipalization to resume public goods, but she tries to avoid comparisons. “For that you have to have a strong municipality from a political point of view and not captured by economic power, and a civil society that is not exhausted after four years of Bolsonaro’s government and that manages to mobilize,” she sums up.