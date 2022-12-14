“Don’t come here to buy our public companies because they are not for sale”, says PT to foreigners

The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), said on Tuesday (13.Dec.2022) that privatizations will end in Brazil during his government. He stated that foreigners are welcome, but not to buy Brazilian state-owned companies.

“There will be an end to privatizations in this country. They have already privatized almost everything and we are going to prove that some public companies will be able to show their profitability”said.

The president-elect sent a message to foreign companies interested in buying Brazilian state-owned companies. “We want to tell the whole world that anyone who wants to come here should come. There’s work, there’s things for you to do, there’s a new investment project. But do not come here to buy our public companies because they are not for sale”said.

The PT’s speech was made during the closing event of the work carried out by the members of the transition technical groups, at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), in Brasília.

Watch the full event (1h0min34s)🇧🇷 Declaration on privatizations begins at 55min35s🇧🇷

​​The Lula government must stop at least 7 privatizations and review the privatization of the Port of Santos, according to a survey by the Power360based on information disclosed by the transition team.

The number considers the refineries for sale by Petrobras and TBG (Transportadora Brasileira Gasoduto Bolivia-Brasil), still without closing the contracts, in addition to the privatization of Correios and Dataprev. In the case of Petrobras, the intention now is to suspend processes at an early stage and reassess divestments. Read more in this report.

WHAT ELSE HAD

MERCHANT – at the same event, Lula announced the former minister Aloizio Mercadante (PT) as the new president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development). According to the former president, the choice is based on the need for “someone who thinks about development🇧🇷

🇧🇷I saw some criticism about rumors that you are going to be president of the BNDES. I wanted to say that it’s not a rumor anymore. Aloizio Mercadante will be president of BNDES. We need someone who thinks about development, about re-industrializing this country, about technological innovation, about generating financing for small, medium and large entrepreneurs so that this country can once again generate jobs”, said Lula.

The petista also criticized the possible negative reactions of the financial market regarding the decisions of his new government, such as with Mercadante and with the future Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT).

“I wanted to say to the market, the glorious market, which often seems invisible. When trying to judge what we are doing, say if at some point in the life of the Brazilian market you made as much money as you did from 2003 to 2008, when I was president of that country. Ask agribusiness, industry entrepreneurs, bankers, but also ask bankers, shopkeepers, people who earn 1 minimum wage, because we have proven that it is possible to govern for everyone in reality”he stated.

Lula also said that GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth is not “a number to be used in a newspaper headline” is that “it only makes sense if we distribute it with those who helped with growth, which is the working people”🇧🇷

PRIORITIES – as priorities, the president-elect mentioned the tax reform, as a way of “correct a little the centuries-old injustices” existing in Brazil. He criticized the deduction of medical expenses from the Income Tax, which, according to the politician, are paid by the poorest population, who do not have access to the private health system.

Lula also said that he will commit himself, especially, to strengthening the SUS (Unified Health System). “People forget that there is no country in the world with more than 100 million inhabitants that has a health system like ours”said the president-elect, stating that SUS is misunderstood.

The petista also mentioned his commitment to reducing hunger in the country and said that he will improve basic education, which will be full-time. “We are going to make every possible effort so that this country has a full-time school because, in addition to taking better care of education, we will have less violence and fewer victims on the street as a result, because children will be protected inside a school, learning something thing”said.