Tajani ad Affaritaliani.it: “If the private sector can do it better than the public sector, choose the private sector”





“I believe that we need less state and more business in the Italian economic system. The state must provide good rules and make reforms that promote competitiveness.” With these words the deputy prime minister and foreign minister Antonio Tajani answers the question of Affaritaliani.it if Forza Italia proposes a major privatization plan, in addition to exiting MPSE, if the objective is to reduce deficits and public debt.

When asked what privatization of public assets is possible, the secretary of Forza Italia underlines: “Well, therefore, the sale of some shares of MPS. We are going in the direction of more private in the oldest bank. There are many services that can be privatized: from port services to airport services, from waste collection services to those of local transport. What matters is the cost and quality of the service offered to the citizen.”

“If the private sector can do it better than the public sector, choose the private sector. And then you have to think of a great plan to use it public real estate. Example: why spend millions of euros on rent for the headquarters of public institutions when disused barracks can be transformed into offices? In some cities this is being done. In Ancona a disused barracks has become a university building. The objective of all this is to reduce public spending and encourage private investment”, concludes Tajani.

