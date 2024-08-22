“The main objective for Forza Italia that underlies the great privatization plan that we are asking the government for is to have better services for citizens at lower costs and not to privatize strategic sectors”

Does Forza Italia intend to relaunch a major plan for the privatization of goods and services in the hands of the State already in the Budget Law for next year? “Absolutely yes”, he replies to Affaritaliani.it the party’s national spokesperson Raphael Snows. “Privatizations were relaunched a few days ago also by the deputy prime minister and minister Antonio Tajani. We are convinced that the State must exit the banks, for example Monte dei Paschi di Siena but also theex Popular of Bari. The State must not act as a banker or an entrepreneur, for example, in sectors such as logistics. We had spoken and we are re-proposing the theme of privatization of port servicesa very important point for developing the tourism sector. We have many ports in bad condition and Rapallo is an example that through project financing and private investment has become an excellence”.

Nevi then underlines that “there is also the health sector which, to be modernized, requires the involvement of private individuals, the State alone cannot do it. Through private capital, project financing and public/private collaboration, new hospitals can be built and cutting-edge technology can be had. We need the private sector to play a leading role and prevent the State from acting as an entrepreneur, occupying only spaces of power. Let’s also think about the entire sector of local public services, which is very complex. The State must concentrate investments on those sectors that cannot be privatized”, explains the national spokesperson of Forza Italia.

Do you therefore expect a strong signal in this sense from the government already with the economic maneuver for 2025? “Of course, we encourage the government to continue on this path. For us it is very important that everything possible is done on the privatization front starting from the next Budget Law. There is a huge public asset that can be sold or made profitable, which is not interest-bearing. Just think of the abandoned barracks that can be made profitable and where private individuals can instead invest. All this cannot be done in five minutes, obviously, but we encourage the government to continue on this direction. The principle underlying our political action is liberal and therefore the State withdraws from invasiveness in some sectors that are better managed by private individuals, providing better services at lower costs. There is also a lot of work to do on local public services and significant capital can arrive that will be a lever for economic growth”.

But isn’t there a risk of being bought by foreign companies and giants? “It’s not about buying us but about attracting foreign capital, foreign investors who come to Italy to create development and employment certainly in non-strategic sectors. If there were Italian entrepreneurs it would be better, of course, but the main objective for Forza Italia that is at the base of the great privatization plan that we are asking the government is to have better services for citizens at lower costs and not to privatize strategic sectors”, concludes Nevi.