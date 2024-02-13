The group leader in the Forza Italia Chamber, Paolo Barelli, interviewed by Affaritaliani.itrelaunches the battle of the party of deputy prime minister Antonio Tajani for privatizations





“Privatizations must be aimed at greater efficiency for the benefit of the country and an advantage for the Italian economy.” The group leader in the Forza Italia Chamber, Paolo Barelli, interviewed by Affaritaliani.itrelaunches the battle of the party of deputy prime minister Antonio Tajani for privatizations. “Privatizations are used for long-lasting and structural investments, for the construction of public works and for the reduction of public debt. Those proceeds should not be used for temporary situations and to plug holes.”

“We need a majority table, quickly, to give the go-ahead to the privatization issue on the principle on which there is substantial agreement in the majority“. How much money could the State collect? “The Ministry of Economy and Finance does the math on every single dossier. It is clear that it is not possible to cover all the public debt, but we believe that an interesting collection can be obtained to help reduce it.”

Which companies are Forza Italia thinking about? Eni, Enel, Post Office, Railways… “It's not for me to say, they are the ones we read every day in the newspapers too.”

Privatization of ports too? “We certainly don't mean infrastructure, we're talking about the field of services that can be given in concession to private companies that adequately protect the public interest. On the other hand, we have just celebrated 50 years of Fiumicino airport which is under concession , but we reiterate that we mean the management of the service and not the structure. Ports understood as infrastructure are state property and belong to the State, they cannot be sold, but services are something else and can be granted to private individuals to improve services for citizens. Forza Italia believes that it is a path worth pursuing“, concludes Barelli.