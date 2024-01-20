The government puts Italian jewels on the table: Eni, Poste, MPS and then…

“The next state jewel is ready to be displayed in the shop window. It's up to the Post Office. The government is toying with the idea of ​​selling between 10 and 20% of the Italians' safe, which contains more than 300 billion in savings. Sell ​​to cash in, up to two and a half billion. And thus link the 20 billion privatization plan or “equal to at least 1% of GDP”.Eni, Poste, perhaps MPS again after the tranche already sold in November. All minority shares, which do not undermine public control over companies considered strategic, nor impact the possibility of defining their strategies”.

According to the Press, “the list could continue with FS, Enel, Snam Terna and Leonardo“. The government plans to collect 21 billion euros by 2026, but according to La Stampa, “selling shares in Eni and Poste would reduce the debt little and would cost the renouncement of dividends. 4% of Descalzi's group is worth 2 billion and would cut the annual interest of just 94 million”. The Minister of Economy wants to find investors to finance the debt and raise resources in view of the maneuver, underlines Repubblica, but for now big capital does not seem attracted.

Privatizations, Giorgetti: “We are focusing on patient investors”

It is “more correct to talk about rationalization of the assets of subsidiaries” than about privatizations”therefore the public decides to enter more into some realities and sell other shares so that everything is more efficient and rational and in step with the times”. This was underlined by the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, who, speaking with the “Corriere della Sera” from Davos, underlines that the Government is focusing on “patient investors”. “It's not simply raising cash” clarifies the minister. “We are renationalising NetCo and – underlines the owner of the Mef – there is the hope that patient investors will come in “.

Giorgetti also indicates that “on critical infrastructures or companies, net of golden power, it is good to have national and international entities outside of purely speculative perspectives“. “If world trade went into crisis due to wars and geopolitical tensions, for us – says Giorgetti – it would be. We need open global markets, but also to understand how Europe intends to move on investments. How is the transition financed in strategic sectors such as steel? With traditional taxes, with the composition with creditors? Perhaps it would be appropriate to think about European forms of collection at the border, in addition to the Cbam, instead of going in no particular order”.

Furthermore, for Giorgetti “it is obvious that the euro area is entering a recession. For now, inflation has fallen thanks to energy costs, but if you think you can get to 2% as soon as possible by raising rates then the goal is to do it through a recession. It's happening. As long as it works, because otherwise we will be in stagflation”. A flexible approach will be needed on the Stability Pact: if the growth rate drops, the requirements on the balances to be maintained risk being very stringent indeed” adds the Minister of Economy.

