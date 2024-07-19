From the newsroom with Reutersi From the newsroom with Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-reuters/ 07/19/2024 – 8:24

Sabesp priced its share offering for funds and individuals at R$67 each, the same price offered by Equatorial Energia to become the company’s reference shareholder, raising a total of R$14.8 billion, according to the statement.

The price per share represents an 18.3% discount compared to the closing price on Thursday of the shares of the basic sanitation company of the State of São Paulo.

The São Paulo government intends to reduce the State’s stake in Sabesp from the current 50.3% to around 18%, while Equatorial (reference shareholder) will own a 15% stake, which should be maintained until the end of 2029.

Equatorial, which currently operates in the sanitation sector only in Amapá, was the only finalist in the process of choosing a strategic investor for Sabesp, the largest company in the sector in the country and one of the largest in Latin America. The company made an offer equivalent to R$6.9 billion.

The investment agreement between Sabesp and Equatorial was signed on Thursday, the 18th. The document provides, for example, a five-year “lock-up” clause, which prevents the sale of shares by the reference shareholder until December 31, 2029.

The document also recalls that the shares will be traded on B3 as of this Friday, while the settlement of the offer will take place on Monday, the 22nd, when the minimum price and minimum coverage established during the process of defining the conditions for the follow-on will also be revealed.

PT questions privatization in court

This week, the Workers’ Party, led by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, filed a Fundamental Precept Non-Compliance Action (ADPF) with the Supreme Federal Court to question the privatization process of Sabesp, promoted by the administration of Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), who opposes Lula.

The president of the STF, Luís Roberto Barroso, gave 24 hours for the government of the State of São Paulo and bodies linked to the São Paulo administration to provide explanations about the privatization process, in addition to determining that the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) and the Attorney General’s Office take a position on the matter within the same period.