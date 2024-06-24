From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 06/24/2024 – 7:30

The government of the State of São Paulo can raise up to R$16.5 billion with the public offering of shares in Sabesp. O state government currently holds 50.3% of Sabesp and expects to maintain a minority stake of 18% in the company, while a 17% stake will be offered to the general market, including individual investors.

Sabesp published this Friday, 21st, the prospectus for the public offering of shares. With this, the period for selling the company’s shares to the market begins, the final stage of the company’s privatization process. O government expects to complete the operation on July 22.

For now, the value of R$16.5 billion is just an indication of how much the State can raise from the deal, as the price per share will only be defined on July 18th. O Sabesp shares on B3 closed at R$74.85 on Friday, 21.

What will the share offering be like?

The operation will have a base offering of 191.7 million shares and a supplementary lot of 28.8 million shares. There is no primary offering, which means that only shares that currently belong to the Government of São Paulo are being offered.

Between the 24th and 28th of June, 17 professional investors will be able to present their proposals price for 15% of the company’s shares. The two finalist reference investors will be announced on the 28th, after the market closes.

From the 1st of July until the 15th of July, the sale of around 17% of Sabesp shares will be opened. During this period, investors able to operate in the stock market, including individuals, will be able to submit purchase requests through brokers.

The public offering of shares is being conducted by the coordinating banks: BTG Pactual, Bank of America, Citi, UBS and Itaú BBA.

The reference investor chosen to hold a 15% stake in the Sabesp should be released on July 15th. Subsequently, the final price of the public offering will be finalized on July 18th. Settlement and closing will be on July 22nd.

Rules for choosing a reference investor

On that occasion, the state management also added a condition that gives the right to “right to match”, which allows the investor with the lowest weighted price at the end of the “bookbuilding”, if they have a higher book value, to match their proposal to that of the competitor and win. the dispute.

According to the government, this “will allow us to further maximize the financial return of the State of SP and guarantee the choice of the best investor”.

Among investors interested in offering shares in the Sabespare the sanitation company Aegea and Equatorial Energia, sources informed Reuters.

This coming week, Sabesp begins its international “roadshow” to present its share offering model and privatization projects, concessions and State partnerships, starting with the United States, and then Europe and Brazil.

The privatization process of Sabesp has been marked by protests against the decision made by governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans). The state government says that the privatization of the company will enable the universalization of basic sanitation and reduce tariffs.